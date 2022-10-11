ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Education Credit Union celebrates newest branch in Canyon

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago

Banking opportunities have increased with another location opening for the Canyon community.

On Oct. 4, an official ribbon cutting ceremony took place for the new Education Credit Union (ECU) branch, located near VFW and Hunsley roads.

“This is a very community driven credit union. We are excited to serve the Canyon community. This building represents that and the appreciation we have for the city,” said Lindsey Murphy, senior vice president of marketing and business development.

This branch has taken many years of planning to open, and with the opening of this branch, it gives the Fourth Avenue branch some room for a facelift.

“Being able to serve our community is so nice. I live in Canyon, and being able to be here gives me a better opportunity to serve this community,” said Claudia Burkett, president of the Canyon market/ Executive Vice President with ECU. “This has been a dream of ours for over five years. This area is exploding, so we decided to build on this land. With this, we can upgrade and remodel the Fourth street branch. It will be run by students; we are so excited about all the things we will be able to do for the Canyon area."

The operating hours for this branch are:

  • Monday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Friday: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

