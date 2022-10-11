Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
South Carolina communities receiving over $6 million in rural healthcare grant funding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is awarding millions of dollars in grant funding to improve rural healthcare. In total, the department is providing $110 million to 208 organizations across 43 states. The funds are estimated to help over 5 million people. South Carolina’s rural communities are set to receive over $6 million in funding.
Almost $1 billion coming to SC from federal Infrastructure Law to improve roads, bridges across the state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost $1 billion has been released to the state of South Carolina by the US Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) so the state might modernize critical infrastructure. A total of $979.01 million will aid in funding 12 formula programs in the state, covering construction,...
If WA ‘Going Green,’ Why Huge Pipeline Grant Awarded by Feds?
If the plan 'sticks' (and there are those who say actually it won't due to legal and legislative challenges) we won't be able to buy new gas-powered vehicles in WA state after 2035. And, the low-carbon fuel standard goes into effect in January of 2023. These and a slew of other 'green' mandates appear to fly in the face of this Federal grant.
abcnews4.com
SC victims of crime awarded $32 million in grants
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: South Carolina victims' service groups have been awarded more than $32 million in grants. The S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council approved the grants earlier this year and projects began on the first of October. The grants are distributed by the Department of Crime...
South Carolina gets $720K to plan for replacement of 12 Great Pee Dee River bridges
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will get $720,00 from the federal government to help determine how to replace 12 rural bridges in the Great Pee Dee River floodplain. The money from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is included in the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge […]
greenville.com
South Carolina Election Commission Answers 2022 Constitutional Amendment Questions
The following Constitutional Amendment Questions will appear on ballots in the November 8, 2022, General Election. Please read over these questions so you will be familiar with them before casting your vote. Amendment 1. Must Section 36(A), Article III of the Constitution of this State, relating to the General Reserve...
thefabricator.com
Nucor to invest $425 million in South Carolina expansion
Steel producer Nucor Corp. has announced plans to expand its Nucor Steel Berkeley operations in South Carolina. The $425 million expansion, scheduled for completion in 2025, is expected to create 50 full-time jobs. The project will include the addition of a galvanizing line to increase the manufacturing of corrosion-resistant products....
abcnews4.com
Cunningham to speak Thursday on plan to legalize marijuana in SC
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham is expected to discuss his plan to legalize marijuana in South Carolina during a press conference Thursday. The plan include legalizing marijuana for medical and recreational use. The press conference begins at 11 a.m. It's being held at...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: SC shouldn't set traps for heirs trying to pay their taxes, reclaim property
Along South Carolina’s coast, the problem of heirs properties — properties owned by multiple descendants, often dozens, without a clear title — is challenging enough. Those who live or work on these lands cannot borrow against their property’s value, and they always face the prospect that one heir, even one with but a tiny slice of ownership, can force the sale of the entire tract.
Your guide to the 2022 midterm election in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midterm Election Day is almost here! Voters across the state will make decisions for many key races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and even two proposed state constitutional amendment. And there are also plenty of local races for school board, county council, and local ballot referendums.
carolinajournal.com
U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorses Budd as Planned Parenthood drops millions in N.C. for Democrats
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement Wednesday afternoon of North Carolina’s Ted Budd for U.S. Senate. The announcement comes as Planned Parenthood announces a $50 million dump of campaign money into North Carolina and other states to impact individual states’ abortion policies after the overturn of Roe V. Wade.
WLTX.com
South Carolina Lt. Governor candidates on appealing to voters across party lines
Candidates for Lt. Governor in SC squared off on Tuesday. Here's what they said about appealing to voters across the board.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Republicans look to flip eastern N.C. seat being vacated by Butterfield
It can be hard to keep up with Don Davis as he power walks and even runs through the streets of Wilson, N.C. Davis, a minister and Democrat running for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, is canvassing with potential voters. With a limited social media presence, the six-term state...
abcnews4.com
Body of missing St. George woman, 25, found in pond, coroner says
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has confirmed that missing woman Octavia Wolfe, 25, was found dead in a pond in Reevesville on Wednesday. The St. George woman was found in the area of Cockadoo Farm Road, authorities say. She was pronounced dead at the...
bpr.org
Inside the North Carolina 'Election Integrity' Efforts Undermining Elections
This story was published in partnership with The Assembly and The Guardian, with financial support from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Almost a year to the day after thousands of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, Jim Womack braved a winter storm to travel to Virginia, bound for a conference on “election integrity.”
triad-city-beat.com
Early voting in North Carolina: How it started, who uses it and how to do it in 2022
This story was originally published by Carolina Public Press on Oct. 10, 2022. Story by Shelby Harris. North Carolinians are just a few weeks away from seeing “I voted” stickers on the clothes of strangers at the grocery store. One-stop voting, also commonly known as “early voting,” begins...
abcnews4.com
Attorneys representing SC hemp farmer release body cam footage of his arrest
HARLEYVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Attorneys representing a South Carolina hemp farmer in a lawsuit against multiple state agencies have released the police body camera footage of his 2019 arrest. The body cam footage shows SLED agents arresting hemp farmer John Pendarvis on charges he was growing hemp in a...
North Carolina voter registration numbers continue to favor Republicans, unaffiliated
(The Center Square) — All North Carolina political parties gained voter registrations last week, with those registering as unaffiliated and Republicans outpacing Democrats. Voter registrations continued the long-running trend through Oct. 8, with unaffiliated registrations increasing 4,729 during the week, while 1,460 registered as Republicans, 921 as Democrats, 98 as Libertarians, and 48 Green Party registrations.
WXII 12
North Carolina House District 63 race set for rematch as political attack ads heat up
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two years ago, there was one of the closest legislative races in the state and it’s set for a rematch. We’re taking a closer look at the North Carolina House District 63 race asRepublican Steve Ross challenges incumbent Democrat Ricky Hurtado. The gloves are...
WXII 12
Closer look at key races in North Carolina | Commitment 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will soon head to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day on Nov. 8. This election is known as the “midterm.” It’s held two years mid-way into the four-year U.S. presidential term. Voters will decide on key races, including the...
