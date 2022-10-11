Read full article on original website
Celebrate Halloween In New Jersey's Only Goth ClubOssiana TepfenhartNewark, NJ
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
“Through Women’s Eyes” On View At Atrium Art Gallery, MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USAMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
Immaculate Conception girls volleyball: Take first county tourney matchup, want more
The Immaculate Conception girls volleyball team is shooting for the moon this season. The Lions were 12-2 at the end of last week after defeating North Star Academy in a double-header, one a regular-season matchup and the other an Essex County Tournament contest; they won both matches, 2-0, at home on Saturday, Oct. 8.
tri-statedefender.com
Tigers revving up for block-party kickoff of basketball season
Every fall, the city of Memphis looks forward to the University of Memphis basketball teams’ Madness event. This year, there will be a block party on campus on Saturday (October 15) from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall. The block party will include...
Montclair Kimberley Academy clips Horace Mann for fourth win in last five games
The Montclair Kimberley football team needed to do some juggling before Saturday's contest against Horace Mann. The Cougars were without the services of their starting quarterback, sophomore Miles Black, because of an injury, so head coach Anthony Rea made some changes. He moved senior wide receiver Jordan Fishback to quarterback,...
Montclair quarterback Pfeifer notches 3 TDs, Mounties suffer tough defeat at Irvington
The Montclair football team possibly played its best full game so far in the 2022 season. But its best was not enough on Saturday as the Mounties lost a 22-21 heartbreaker at Irvington, as the Knights scored in the final half-minute of the game and tacked on the two-point conversion.
Memphis Tigers Basketball receives their 1st Class of '23 Commit
Memphis Tigers Basketball receives their 1st Class of '23 Commit
Hardaway lands first commitment for 2023
MEMPHIS – Gearing up for the 2022 season, Penny Hardaway landing his first commitment for the class of 2023. Former Marion high school standout Ryan Forrest giving a verbal commit to the Tigers Monday. Forrest averaged 21 points a game for the Patriots before transferring to Link Academy in Missouri for his senior season. The […]
Obituary: Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Scott Smith
Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Smith, a former tennis professional and longtime resident of Montclair, died on Oct. 1, 2022, after a battle with illness. He was 67. Mr. Smith was born in 1955 at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma, where his father worked for the Air Force. At age 4, his family relocated to Essex County, eventually settling in Upper Montclair.
unionnewsdaily.com
Thousands attend Kean University’s second Jazz & Roots Music Festival
UNION, NJ — Kean University’s Jazz & Roots Music Festival drew a crowd of more than 4,000 to the lawn at Enlow Hall on Saturday, Sept. 24, for an evening of jazz, blues and reggae music, featuring NEA Jazz Master Dianne Reeves and other performers. The audience, more...
MSCS looking for students for the ‘Soaring Sight Word Challenge’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools is looking for students that want to win prizes. The district is looking for students in Pre-K through 3rd grade, to participate in the “Soaring Sight Word Challenge”. Participants can win prizes such as headphones, bicycles, and more. In order...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
Montclair student board representatives push for no homework on long breaks
The student representatives on the Montclair Board of Education are asking for a new district policy — no homework on school breaks. Senior Justin Comini introduced the idea, supported by fellow representative Jacob Kugelmass, a junior, at the Sept. 7 board meeting, describing the change as a way to prevent student burnout and support mental health. The proposed policy would apply to middle and high school students, Comini said.
One injured after Whitehaven crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a two-vehicle accident in Whitehaven Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the accident at Winchester near McCorkle just before 1 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate at this time.
Obituary: Arlene H. Pollack
Arlene H. Pollack of Roseland, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a mathematician who helped design rocket engines, died peacefully at home on Oct. 1, 2022. She was 92. Mrs. Pollack was a graduate of Smith College and a supporter of the college and women’s education and achievement.
Wreck on I-55 bridge causes backup
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and traffic is moving normally. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Tuesday afternoon when a multi-vehicle crash caused the Interstate 55 bridge traffic to back up. Drivers were advised to find an alternate route. WREG is working to find out more and will update as more information […]
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
Essex County Commissioners honor retired Montclair fire chief during Italian Heritage Month
During its annual Italian Heritage Month event, the Essex County Board of County Commissioners honored Donato DiGeronimo, a retired Battalion Chief of the Montclair Fire Department, for his contributions to the community. DiGeronimo, now a Verona resident, is a 33-year veteran of the Montclair Fire Department, according to an Essex...
ACT announce lowest test scores in 30 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Wednesday, ACT announced that the scores from the class of 2022 declined to the lowest level in more than 30 years. It’s an announcement that DeSoto County parent Tracy Chambers said does not necessarily come as a surprise. She said her two daughters, Jada...
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
actionnews5.com
First Alert to severe storms that could produce hail & winds Wednesday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. With sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, conditions will be prime for storm development. TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 1 or 2 pm and then will arrive in...
WREG
Town of Arlington Now Hiring
Arlington currently employs 72 full-time and 4 part-time employees. Applications for all positions are accepted at any time and are kept on file at Town Hall for six months. If you want a stable job with opportunity for growth, good benefits, and the satisfaction of service to your fellow citizens, consider employment with the Town of Arlington. The Town of Arlington will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. Learn more here.
