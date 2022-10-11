ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

tri-statedefender.com

Tigers revving up for block-party kickoff of basketball season

Every fall, the city of Memphis looks forward to the University of Memphis basketball teams’ Madness event. This year, there will be a block party on campus on Saturday (October 15) from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the Luther C. McClellan Alumni Mall. The block party will include...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hardaway lands first commitment for 2023

MEMPHIS – Gearing up for the 2022 season, Penny Hardaway landing his first commitment for the class of 2023. Former Marion high school standout Ryan Forrest giving a verbal commit to the Tigers Monday. Forrest averaged 21 points a game for the Patriots before transferring to Link Academy in Missouri for his senior season. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Montclair Local

Obituary: Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Scott Smith

Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Smith, a former tennis professional and longtime resident of Montclair, died on Oct. 1, 2022, after a battle with illness. He was 67. Mr. Smith was born in 1955 at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma, where his father worked for the Air Force. At age 4, his family relocated to Essex County, eventually settling in Upper Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Montclair Local

Montclair student board representatives push for no homework on long breaks

The student representatives on the Montclair Board of Education are asking for a new district policy — no homework on school breaks. Senior Justin Comini introduced the idea, supported by fellow representative Jacob Kugelmass, a junior, at the Sept. 7 board meeting, describing the change as a way to prevent student burnout and support mental health. The proposed policy would apply to middle and high school students, Comini said.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
WREG

One injured after Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a two-vehicle accident in Whitehaven Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the accident at Winchester near McCorkle just before 1 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
Montclair Local

Obituary: Arlene H. Pollack

Arlene H. Pollack of Roseland, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a mathematician who helped design rocket engines, died peacefully at home on Oct. 1, 2022. She was 92. Mrs. Pollack was a graduate of Smith College and a supporter of the college and women’s education and achievement.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
WREG

Wreck on I-55 bridge causes backup

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and traffic is moving normally. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Tuesday afternoon when a multi-vehicle crash caused the Interstate 55 bridge traffic to back up. Drivers were advised to find an alternate route. WREG is working to find out more and will update as more information […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
HENNING, TN
actionnews5.com

First Alert to severe storms that could produce hail & winds Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring a line of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. With sunshine and temperatures in the 80s, conditions will be prime for storm development. TIMING: The line will start pushing into Arkansas around 1 or 2 pm and then will arrive in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Town of Arlington Now Hiring

Arlington currently employs 72 full-time and 4 part-time employees. Applications for all positions are accepted at any time and are kept on file at Town Hall for six months. If you want a stable job with opportunity for growth, good benefits, and the satisfaction of service to your fellow citizens, consider employment with the Town of Arlington. The Town of Arlington will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. Learn more here.
ARLINGTON, TN
Montclair Local

