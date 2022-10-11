Read full article on original website
With respiratory illness cases up, doctors urge precautions
OMAHA, Neb.—Cases of the respiratory virus RSV are going up. Not just in Omaha, but across the state. Statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services reveal 297 positive tests across Nebraska in the week ending Oct. 1. That's up from 95 just one month ago. OneHealth Nebraska...
The Salvation Army is now looking for holiday volunteers
(Omaha,Neb.) — You can now sign up to be a holiday volunteer for The Salvation Army. “We love, love, love our volunteers they are the back bones of what we do around town especially at Christmas time,” said Todd Andrews with the Salvation Army. The opportunities are wide-ranging...
Stand up to bullies: It's National Stop Bullying Day
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Stop bullying Day takes place on the second Wednesday of October, and 2022's observation is on October 12, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day helps to promote putting an end to bullying and standing up to bullies. People who have experienced bullying can have symptoms...
Omaha VA hosting LGBTQ+ resource fair this Wednesday
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The VA of Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System is working together with over 20 local organizations to host a LGBTQ+ resource fair this Wednesday, October 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s Ambulatory Care Center. According to VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health...
New hope coming for Nebraska families with missing loved ones
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For more than 20-years the family of a Lincoln mother of three has been working tirelessly to find her. Now a nonprofit dedicated to helping bring missing persons home says they’re close to getting support, that could provide long-awaited answers to families across Nebraska.
Ask Omaha: About to be homeless. What are shelters like?
None of the places I called have any vacancies, so I'm kind of anxiously waiting around in limbo for a spot to open up so I can get out of a bad situation. I am a woman, waiting for a domestic violence shelter to open up.
Habitat for Humanity rehabbing neighborhood landmark
A cold front moves in Tuesday night sparking storm chances and bringing a cool down. A man from Council Bluffs is sitting in jail facing felony drug charges. A 6 News viewer alerted the fact that Hollywood moved into his neighborhood this week. Overcoming home buying hurdles in Omaha. Updated:...
Creighton Athletics announces new Community Ticket program
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton Athletics is launching a new ticket program focused on local non-profits and community organizations in Omaha and the surrounding areas. The Community Ticket program is designed to offer free tickets to non-profit and community-based organizations that may not otherwise have the resources or opportunity to attend a Creighton Athletics event, said a spokesperson for the Creighton Athletics Department in a press release.
CHI Health's parent company releases statement on cyberattack
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — CHI Health's parent company, CommonSpirit Health, released a statement regarding the cyberattack. The company is responding to the cyberattack over the course of the past week, said the statement. Even with the cyberattack going on, the company wants patients to rest assured that they are...
Study shows low turnout for NE voters; one voter advocate hopes that can change
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Midterm elections are in less than a month. Voters are now getting ready to cast their ballots on many important things. A recent study shows Nebraska near the bottom of a list for voter turnout and civic participation. It’s about that time when voices are...
CHI Health announces system outage due to 'ransomware attack'
OMAHA, Neb. — CHI Health is now sharing the cause of a "security incident" at one of the metro's largest health systems. CommonSpirit, the parent company of CHI Health, said a "ransomware attack" is what prompted its cybersecurity investigation. "Upon discovering the ransomware attack, CommonSpirit took immediate steps to...
‘There was nowhere in Nebraska’: Lack of dog blood sends family out of state for urgent care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not something we typically think about, a dog needing a blood transfusion. But after going through it and at times hitting roadblocks one Nebraska man wants all pet owners to be prepared for this kind of emergency. It started when his dog was hit...
Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards End After 35 Years
(Omaha, NE) -- The Buffett Foundation is ending the Alice Buffett Outstanding Teacher Awards. Since 1988, the organization has recognized 15 teachers annually in the Omaha Public Schools. The award comes with a 10-thousand dollar cash prize and a medal. The Buffett Foundation says they don't believe the awards are serving their intended purpose, which is to build the community support to retain outstanding teachers. More than 500 teachers have been recognized by the foundation over the program's history.
Omaha native Faron Medhi crowned Miss Teen USA 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha teen recently took home the crown for Miss Teen USA. Faron Medhi, 18, says she still can’t believe it, and her reaction to winning says it all. “They called Idaho and I thought she won, so I was excited for her! Then I was like hold on, that’s me?! I won? It’s honestly so crazy; definitely has not sunken in yet,” Faron said.
Omaha stay-at-home dad finds ways to lower utility bills as temps get colder
As the weather gets cooler, you'll probably crank up the heat soon. But electricity, natural gas and oil could see price spikes. Here's how to save energy and lower utility costs.
Westside Community School District suing Omaha Public Schools
Westside Community School District announced on Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit against OPS in an effort to recover funds that were overpaid to the school system, city and Douglas County.
Envolve’s Vision Van heads through Nebraska for affordable eyecare
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Healthy eyes and the ability to see property are paramount in nearly everything a person does every single day. Some people don’t have the means to make sure their vision is taken care of and that’s where Envolve comes in. Its mobile clinic is now making its way through Nebraska, providing free eyecare to those who are under-insured, or who may not have insurance at all.
Eastern Nebraska, western Iowa currently under 'red flag warning'
OMAHA, Neb. — Much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is currently under ared flag warning because of high wind and low humidity. The National Weather Service said it will go on until at least 7 p.m. Wednesday night. "It is very dry outside. Fires can start, the leaves,...
San Francisco man gets 11 year for transporting drugs in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A California man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for transporting drugs through Nebraska. United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha of San Francisco, to a term of 135 months following his conviction for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. After he completes his prison sentence, Rocha will also serve five years on supervised release.
Increasing hail damage in Nebraska and elsewhere spurs call for more research
OMAHA — It lasted just minutes, but when the storm was over, roofs, gutters, siding, windows and cars were wrecked. Golf ball-sized hail from an early June storm damaged thousands of homes and vehicles in the greater Omaha metro — from central Omaha south into La Vista and Ralston, according to analytics used by roofing companies.
