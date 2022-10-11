Read full article on original website
Related
Couple finds over $850,000 worth of rare coins underneath floorboards
ELLERBY, England — A British couple ripping up floorboards during a kitchen renovation project might decide to buy a new home instead after discovering treasure worth more than $850,000 buried in the dirt. The couple first thought the bright gold disc burrowed in the ground might have been an...
U.K.・
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0