Lynchburg, VA

WSET

The Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Texas Inn sold 87-cent hot dogs on Tuesday, in celebration of its 87th anniversary. The special was offered at each of their three locations:. Folks were lined up through the parking lot of the Lynchburg location to get theirs. Employees said it was non-stop busy all day long.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Shed behind home goes up in flames in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire behind a home in Lynchburg. Authorities tell us 19 firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Lakeview Drive around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a shed engulfed in fire behind the home. The owner of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Dearington Neighborhood plan approved by Lynchburg City Council

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A plan to transform a historic neighborhood in Lynchburg is coming into view, with a green light from city leaders. The Lynchburg City City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Dearington Neighborhood Plan as part of the City's Comprehensive Plan 2013-2030. The Dearington Plan is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Woman dead after crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Charlene Doyle was driving on Cascade Road near Brosville when her vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole, Virginia State Police said. VSP said Doyle was taken to Roanoke Memorial hospital but later died. Doyle was from Reidsville, North...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

'A warm place to stay:' House of Hope expansion in Danville is almost complete

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is welcome news on the Southside for folks who need a warm place to stay this winter. Renovations at a shelter in Danville are nearly finished. Construction crews laid the foundation to transform the upstairs portion of the House of Hope shelter into Norma's place, a place exclusively for women and children.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department held a ceremony honoring fallen firefighters on Tuesday. "Thanks to all who came out to the Fireman's fountain in Miller Park this afternoon," LFD posted on Facebook along with pictures from the ceremony.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Vibrant autumn leaves peaking in the mountains this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — This upcoming October 15th weekend will showcase vibrant autumn colors. The Blue Ridge Parkway will be near peak colors at elevations over 2,000 ft in Virginia. This includes the Peaks of Otter in Bedford County. The series of cool mornings with widespread 30s and 40s...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford Clock Museum to open on Saturday

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Time is ticking down to the ribbon cutting of Bedford's latest attraction: the Bedford Clock Museum. On Saturday, the museum will host its official grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A "must-see event for all clock lovers and enthusiasts," the clock museum will...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

'The Life of a Musician,' filmed in Danville to air in Central VA, on PBS Passport app

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Mountain View Vintage Market Offering Unique Vendors

BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Numerous vendors are joining the Mountain View Vintage Market this weekend. Saturday is the big event but there is a special VIP event on Friday. Emily found out what you could win if you get the VIP tickets.
BEDFORD, VA

