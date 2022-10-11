Read full article on original website
WSET
The Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Texas Inn sold 87-cent hot dogs on Tuesday, in celebration of its 87th anniversary. The special was offered at each of their three locations:. Folks were lined up through the parking lot of the Lynchburg location to get theirs. Employees said it was non-stop busy all day long.
WSET
1 displaced after electrical fire burns through Augusta Ave. home in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — One person is displaced following an early morning fire in the Danville area. The Danville Fire Department said they responded to a home on Augusta Avenue at 3:08 a.m. Crews on scene said there was smoke showing from the roof line area of the two-story...
WSET
Shed behind home goes up in flames in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire behind a home in Lynchburg. Authorities tell us 19 firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Lakeview Drive around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a shed engulfed in fire behind the home. The owner of...
WSET
Dearington Neighborhood plan approved by Lynchburg City Council
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A plan to transform a historic neighborhood in Lynchburg is coming into view, with a green light from city leaders. The Lynchburg City City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Dearington Neighborhood Plan as part of the City's Comprehensive Plan 2013-2030. The Dearington Plan is...
WSET
Woman dead after crash in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Charlene Doyle was driving on Cascade Road near Brosville when her vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole, Virginia State Police said. VSP said Doyle was taken to Roanoke Memorial hospital but later died. Doyle was from Reidsville, North...
WSET
1 person and dog dead, two escaped from heavy fire conditions at Roanoke house
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A house fire Wednesday morning in Roanoke killed one person and a dog. Two victims escaped from the flames with one sent to the hospital for their injuries. Roanoke officials say there were heavy fire conditions at the Albemarle Avenue house which resulted in a...
WSET
'Your hands are tied;' Browns Heating & Air waits weeks for R. Fralin approval to fix unit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After weeks of waiting, a Lynchburg disabled veteran finally has a working HVAC system, thanks to Browns Heating and Air. The company fixed David Simmon's unit Tuesday morning. They said they wanted to do it sooner, but they couldn't do anything without approval from the apartment management.
WSET
'A warm place to stay:' House of Hope expansion in Danville is almost complete
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is welcome news on the Southside for folks who need a warm place to stay this winter. Renovations at a shelter in Danville are nearly finished. Construction crews laid the foundation to transform the upstairs portion of the House of Hope shelter into Norma's place, a place exclusively for women and children.
WSET
Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department held a ceremony honoring fallen firefighters on Tuesday. "Thanks to all who came out to the Fireman's fountain in Miller Park this afternoon," LFD posted on Facebook along with pictures from the ceremony.
WSET
Amherst County Fair Offers Rides, Food, Shows for the Whole Family
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — The Amherst County Fair is happening October 20-23. There will be rides, shows, animals, and even a silent dance party! Emily got to check out all the activities for you and the kids!
WSET
$11.5M goal set to complete major transformation of Downtown YMCA in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Downtown YMCA in Lynchburg is another step closer to a major transformation. The YMCA of Central Virginia has announced that they have set an $11.5 Million Capital Campaign goal to complete the transformation of the current Downtown YMCA. They said the successful completion of...
WSET
Vibrant autumn leaves peaking in the mountains this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — This upcoming October 15th weekend will showcase vibrant autumn colors. The Blue Ridge Parkway will be near peak colors at elevations over 2,000 ft in Virginia. This includes the Peaks of Otter in Bedford County. The series of cool mornings with widespread 30s and 40s...
WSET
'We're in the streets:' Dozens left homeless after claiming James Crossing failed them
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens are homeless after legal aid said James Crossing apartments backed out on their promise to keep them in a hotel. "It breaks my heart to know families are being separated, children are staying in cold cars, piled up," said one anonymous tenant. That's the...
WSET
39-year-old man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Franklin Co. crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Rocky Mount man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Franklin County on Thursday morning. Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 220, two-tenths of a mile south of Route 619. Police said a 2008 Honda Accord was...
WSET
Bedford Clock Museum to open on Saturday
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Time is ticking down to the ribbon cutting of Bedford's latest attraction: the Bedford Clock Museum. On Saturday, the museum will host its official grand opening from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A "must-see event for all clock lovers and enthusiasts," the clock museum will...
WSET
'The Life of a Musician,' filmed in Danville to air in Central VA, on PBS Passport app
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — “The Life of a Musician,” a new Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) television series filmed in Danville, will begin airing this Saturday. Danville resident and musician Brandon Lee Adams hosts the show. The series takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from artists known throughout the world. Viewers will hear the motivations for beloved songs such as “Highway 40 Blues” and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The songs are performed live on the show.
WSET
'I endured it best I could;' Disabled veteran left without heat or AC for over a month
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After waiting for over a month, a disabled veteran in Lynchburg finally has answers about his apartment problems. David Simmons lives in the apartments off of Wyndhurst Drive in Lynchburg. He said his HVAC system broke in early September. "It was rough. I just endured...
WSET
'VA Skates Free:' Roller skate across Virginia to celebrate Natl. Roller Skating Month
(WSET) — You can skate for free this month across Virginia in honor of National Roller Skating Month. There will be statewide free skating days at your local rink throughout the month of October:. FunQuest, Lynchburg. October 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Firehouse Skate, Vinton. October 20, 6:30 to...
WSET
AG Miyares addresses violent crime in Roanoke as it prepares to surpass 2021 crime counts
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, Attorney General Jason Miyares traveled to Roanoke to address violent crime in the city. Miyares was joined by Governor Allen, and Attorney General Kilgore, as well as law enforcement and community leaders. While part of the meeting was behind closed doors, Miyares did...
WSET
Mountain View Vintage Market Offering Unique Vendors
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Numerous vendors are joining the Mountain View Vintage Market this weekend. Saturday is the big event but there is a special VIP event on Friday. Emily found out what you could win if you get the VIP tickets.
