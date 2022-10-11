ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Family of man who died in Israeli detention rejects claim about deal

By Bethan McKernan in Jerusalem
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQk19_0iUZQaUm00
The funeral of Palestinian-American Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad in the West Bank. He was found dead after being detained and handcuffed during an Israeli raid in Jiljilya village last January.

The family of an elderly Palestinian-American man who died after being forcibly detained by Israeli soldiers has disputed a claim from Israel’s defence ministry that the parties have reached a compensation settlement.

In a rare case of compensation for a Palestinian claim of wrongdoing by Israeli forces, on Sunday the defence ministry said in a statement that it had reached a settlement with the family of 78-year-old Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad.

The family filed a claim against the state in an Israeli court, which had been settled by a 500,000 shekels (£127,000) payout, the defence ministry said, “in light of the unfortunate event’s unique circumstances’’. Israel public broadcaster Kan reported that, in exchange, the family had agreed to withdraw its legal claims.

Speaking to the Guardian on Tuesday, however, As’ad’s brother, Nawaf, said the family had not been contacted by the defence ministry in relation to a monetary deal, and they would not accept one if it meant dropping the case.

“We haven’t agreed anything with regards to my brother and the case. We don’t want money, we want justice,” he said over the phone from Jiljilya, the family’s village in the occupied West Bank.

“They need to explain why a bunch of soldiers who are supposed to be trained to deal with people and to protect people killed a frail, elderly man.”

A spokesperson for the Israeli defence ministry referred to the ministry’s previous statement on the matter. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said a military police criminal investigation is still underway.

As’ad, a retired grocery store owner, died in January after he was stopped at a checkpoint on his way home to Jiljilya and “resisted a check”, according to an IDF statement, and was then handcuffed, gagged and blindfolded for between 20 minutes and an hour.

In interviews, several witnesses who were detained by the unit at the same time said As’ad had clearly lost consciousness and stopped breathing, but the soldiers left without checking his wellbeing, despite the fact a military medic was nearby.

A postmortem commissioned by the Palestinian justice ministry found that As’ad had several pre-existing heart conditions, and died of a “stress-induced sudden cardiac arrest stemming from external violence”.

The high-profile case attracted significant international attention, and calls from US legislators for a thorough investigation.

The IDF later called the incident “a grave and unfortunate event, resulting from moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers”. It said one officer involved had been reprimanded and two more reassigned to non-commanding roles.

Criminal prosecutions against Israeli soldiers who harm Palestinians are extremely rare. Only five (7.2%) of all internal military investigations opened in 2019-20 resulted in criminal indictments, and just 2% of the complaints the army received resulted in the prosecution of a suspect.

The IDF says it opens initial operational investigations in all cases in the West Bank in which a Palestinian is killed, unless the death occurred in a combat environment.

Comments / 8

Related
The Independent

Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police

Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Army#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Military Police#Palestinian American
The Independent

Israeli soldier killed by Palestinian militant in West Bank

An Israeli soldier was killed Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in the northern West Bank, the army announced, saying that forces were searching for the attackers.It was the latest in a wave of deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence in the area. It came days after a female Israeli soldier was killed at a checkpoint in east Jerusalem, and 24 hours after a 12-year-old Palestinian boy died of wounds sustained in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids across the West Bank since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring killed...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Guardian

John Sutcliffe obituary

My brother-in-law John Sutcliffe, who has died aged 78 of cancer, managed to construct a career and a life around his passion for colour and for the domestic design of earlier centuries. Unusually for an interior designer, in his later freelance commissions he did the work himself, mixing the paints to his own palette of pigments and applying them in a wide variety of finishes. He also made important contributions to the Farrow & Ball range of colours.
OBITUARIES
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Russian occupation forces apparently executed an elderly Ukrainian man who relatives say was just out collecting pinecones, watchdog reports

Russian occupation forces apparently executed three men in Kharkiv, Ukraine, per Human Rights Watch. One of the dead was a 76-year-old man who disappeared while out collecting pinecones for a fire. HRW's Belkis Willie said such "brutal killings" were a window into life "under Russian occupation." Russian occupation forces appear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Syrian ex-prisoners haunted by horrors of 'salt rooms'

When a Syrian prison guard tossed him into a dimly-lit room, the inmate Abdo was surprised to find himself standing ankle-deep in what appeared to be salt. Moments later came the second, grisly, surprise: as a barefoot Abdo was treading gingerly across the room, he stumbled on a corpse, emaciated and half-buried in the salt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

469K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy