LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Areas of isolated showers will continue this morning with temperatures in the 50s/60s. Overall, the chance for rain will increase through the afternoon, where locally heavy rain is possible. Right now, amounts are trending highest across north Texas where some locations could see an inch of rain. In the heaviest of downpours, totals could be up to 1.5 inches. Outside of the precipitation chance, highs today will rise into the upper 70s for many locations. Also look for light winds out of the south at 5 to 15mph. With enough instability, some storms this afternoon and early evening could perhaps be strong thunderstorms towards the southwest (meaning embedded thunder/lightning and small hail).

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO