First Warning: Near 20º temperature drop coming with rain
After a warm and dry start to October, a major change could bring a cold plunge of air along with much needed rain.
Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
Fisherman spots large alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn in Deep East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Over the weekend, fisherman Keith Combs was out catching some bait when he spotted the biggest alligator he's ever seen on the shore of Lake Sam Rayburn. Combs said he’s been fishing all around the world and nothing compares to what he witnessed on Lake Sam Rayburn.
Drought expected to draw more pests, fewer fall colors to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The state’s drought is bringing some unwelcome visitors to Central Texas. Due to the stress it has taken on trees, experts say Central Texans can expect to see more pests...and less fall colors this year. “Drought has a lot of effects on trees that are...
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
Town Center Project Continues Moving Forward in Early
In session Tuesday evening, the City of Early City Council discussed financial strategies for next steps on the Town Center Development projects. City Administrator Tony Aaron updated the Council on where they are currently on the project. Within a few days, construction will be priming the parking lot and wrapping...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
First Alert Forecast: More Rain Expected Later Today | 10/10AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Areas of isolated showers will continue this morning with temperatures in the 50s/60s. Overall, the chance for rain will increase through the afternoon, where locally heavy rain is possible. Right now, amounts are trending highest across north Texas where some locations could see an inch of rain. In the heaviest of downpours, totals could be up to 1.5 inches. Outside of the precipitation chance, highs today will rise into the upper 70s for many locations. Also look for light winds out of the south at 5 to 15mph. With enough instability, some storms this afternoon and early evening could perhaps be strong thunderstorms towards the southwest (meaning embedded thunder/lightning and small hail).
Central Texas home to all 5 of state’s dark-sky communities
All five of Texas' International Dark-Sky Communities are found in the KXAN viewing area — Dripping Springs, Horseshoe Bay, Fredericksburg, Blanco and Wimberly Valley.
Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain the metroplex's growth. In order to make a reservoir, a designated river is damned and floods cleared farmland. Residents living in the current proposal are asking the DFW metroplex to find a different...
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Sales Tax Allocations Increase in Brown County Cities
All three cities in Brown County had nice increases in sales tax allocations from the State of Texas this month. Early led the way with the largest percentage increase, followed by Brownwood and then Bangs. The October sales tax allocation is the first of the new fiscal year for all...
Bobby “Bo Bo” Mask, 71
Bobby “Bo Bo” Mask, 71, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, from 1:00 pm to 1:45 pm at Richland Spring First Baptist Church. The funeral service follows at 2:00 pm Friday at Richland Springs First Baptist Church with burial in Cowboy Cemetery in McCulloch County under direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba.
Local Football Standings – Prior to Week 8
— Week 7 Games (Oct. 6-8) Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Brownwood at San Angelo Lake View (Thursday) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Grape Creek at Early. Brady at Ballinger. Wall at San Angelo TLCA. ***. Comanche 1 0 5...
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
Brownwood Lion Football THURSDAY Night
The Brownwood Lions will travel to San Angelo to play the Lake View Chiefs in the only Thursday night varsity game on the schedule this season. Game time is 7:00 pm at San Angelo Stadium. The Lions are coming off a 41-10 home triumph against Big Spring in the District...
Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek
After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
Jim Parker, 64, of Brownwood
James “Jim” Parker, age 64, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Hendricks Medical Center Brownwood. Graveside Services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Greenleaf Cemetery with Curtis Schneider officiating. There is no set visitation. Arrangements under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Battle continues with LCRA over water management plan
The Central Texas Water Coalition has taken its fight for a new Highland Lakes water management plan to Gov. Greg Abbott and intends to speak out on the issue once again during a Lower Colorado River Authority status report on the plan Thursday, Oct. 13. Over the summer, the coalition...
