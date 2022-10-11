Gophers set future games with football powerhouse Alabama

Nick Saban will be 80 years old when they meet.

The Gophers and Alabama will meet in 2032 and 2033.

It's a decade away, but two-year series is locked into the schedule on Sept. 18, 2032 and Sept. 17, 2033. The 2032 game is in Minnesota and the 2033 contest will be played at Alabama.

Minnesota is 1-0 all time against the Crimson Tide, with that meeting happening in the 2004 Music City Bowl, which the Gophers won 20-16.

Alabama was not the powerhouse then that they are now. Nick Saban was the coach at LSU back in 2004 and then spent two years in the NFL with the Dolphins before taking over at Alabama in 2007.

At 70 years old, it's highly unlikely Saban will be coaching when the Gophers come up on the schedule. It's also highly questionable if P.J. Fleck will be the head coach at Minnesota a decade from now.

Heck, maybe Fleck will be the coach at Alabama when these games take place.

It's not entirely out of the question that Minnesota and Alabama meet this year. It would likely require both teams reaching the College Football Playoff, which means the Gophers pretty much have to run the table the rest of the regular season and then win the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State, Michigan or Penn State.

Minnesota is 4-1 and has a big game at Illinois (5-1) on Saturday. If they win that, they'll have a chance to regain national respect when they play at No. 10 Penn State on Oct. 22.

