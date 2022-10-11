ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Photographer Shoved By Raiders’ Davante Adams Files Police Report, Claims He Was Injured

By Nick Geddes
 2 days ago
The cameraman shoved to the ground by Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) receiver Davante Adams on Monday night has reportedly filed a police report.

Per TMZ, the cameraman claims he was injured during the incident and had to go to the hospital. He went to cops at around 10:30 p.m. local time — just after Adams’ frustration boiled over. He alleges that he is a victim of assault and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is under investigation by authorities and the NFL — who could issue a fine and/or a suspension to Adams.

The shove came moments after the Raiders faced a fourth-and-1 from their own 46 with 46 ticks remaining in the game. Needing to move the chains to stay alive, quarterback Derek Carr had one thing on his mind: get the ball to Adams. Carr tried, launching one downfield in Adams’ vicinity. Adams, however, collided with fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow and the ball fell incomplete to seal the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) victory.

Davante Adams Apologizes to Cameraman After Raiders’ Loss

Adams, 29, issued an apology after the game at his locker.

“I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams said, via ESPN. “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in from of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

He later apologized for a second time — this time on Twitter.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Adams wrote. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me … MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

