ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

2 brothers found dead after ‘murder-suicide’ in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says

By Justyn Melrose, Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ST218_0iUZP5Rp00

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers are dead in what the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office described as a “murder-suicide.”

At about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Huff Road in Archdale, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

EMS called to Cummings High after ‘altercation’ involving a knife, Alamance-Burlington schools says

The caller said they were on the phone with a man who lived on Huff Road and was threatening to shoot himself.

At the scene, no one answered the door, so deputies forced their way in.

They found two men inside the home dead. One of the victims had stab wounds. The other had been shot.

The sheriff’s office later identified the victims as Scotty Craig Pierce and his brother Jackie Alan Pierce and determined the event was a murder-suicide.

FOX8 is told a neighbor spoke to one of the brothers as recently as Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 13

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Archdale, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Brothers found dead in house in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two men were found dead in a home in Archdale early Tuesday morning in what the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is calling a murder-suicide. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Huff Road early Tuesday morning just before 5 a.m. They said a caller on the phone with a man in the house was threatening to shoot himself. The caller said they heard a gunshot and the conversation ended.
ARCHDALE, NC
FOX8 News

Two charged with ‘discharge of a barreled weapon into occupied property’ in Fairfax Road shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged in connection to a shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 1700 block of Fairfax Road at around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday after getting a discharge of firearm call. At the scene, police found one […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Violent Crime#Ems#Alamance Burlington#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

Lexington police looking for man who allegedly stabbed roommate

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed by his roommate Wednesday morning, Lexington police say. According to police, they were called to Curry Street early Wednesday morning about a stabbing. When officers arrived and secured the scene, they learned that Victor Santos Ramos and his roommate had allegedly gotten into an argument. The fight […]
LEXINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Off-duty Forsyth County deputy shot at while following suspected thieves, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An off-duty deputy was shot at after he witnessed suspects breaking into cars in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The deputy told police he had seen some people breaking into cars at an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 injured in shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road. Investigators say that the incident began as “a disorder” and shots were eventually fired. One person was struck by the gunfire and was treated […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County deputy shot at 3 times while off-duty after witnessing car break-ins at apartment complex

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An off-duty Forsyth County sheriff's deputy was shot at three times after witnessing car break-ins at an apartment complex. After contacting the Winston-Salem Police Department, the off-duty deputy started to follow the suspects in a car while reporting their location to police. While in the area of Country Club Road and Vinegar Hill Road in Winston-Salem, the suspects started to shoot at the deputy, hitting his vehicle, police say.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
71K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy