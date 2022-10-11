ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Suspect sought for defacing Greek Orthodox church in Brooklyn

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqkaW_0iUZOsUq00

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police seek a suspect who allegedly defaced a Greek Orthodox church in Brooklyn back in July, authorities said Tuesday.

The perpetrator used a ladder to scale the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church at 1724 Ave. P and marked the church banner and building facade with black graffiti, police said. The incident occurred on July 17 at around 4 a.m. There were no injuries.

Police could not determine what the graffiti said and the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating to determine if it was a hate crime. The incident is now being reported because the probe stalled for unknown reasons, officials said.

The NYPD released a video showing the perpetrator carrying the ladder, but no description was provided.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Suspect nabbed for 2019 Manhattan shooting death of 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member

A suspect has been nabbed for the 2019 Manhattan shooting death of a 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member, police said Thursday. Jerson Acosta-Batista was extradited to the city Wednesday from New Jersey. He was grabbed Oct. 1 at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving on a flight from the Dominican Republic. Acosta-Batista, 22, is charged with criminally negligent homicide, ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

5 NYPD cops hurt in NYC pursuit, arrest of alleged LI abductor

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five NYPD officers were injured Wednesday night in the pursuit and arrest of a man suspected of abducting a woman on Long Island then fleeing into New York City, according to authorities. Holmark Garces, 33, allegedly forced a woman into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she walked along Grant Avenue near […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

15-year-old student stabbed outside Bronx school: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old Bronx student was stabbed outside a Bronx school on Thursday morning during a dispute with another teen, police said. The students, both 15, argued outside of the Bronx School for Law, Government, and Justice on East 163rd Street around 8 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The dispute escalated, […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Orthodox Church#Hate Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Boy, 13, beaten and robbed aboard Brooklyn subway, police say

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of males allegedly attacked and robbed a 13-year-old boy aboard a Brooklyn train earlier this month, police said Tuesday. The victim was on the Manhattan-bound F train approaching the Avenue P station when the group allegedly punched him in the head several times before taking his backpack and cellphone, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx robbery crew tried to steal a man’s dog, police say

GRAND CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Gunmen donned in black ski masks are wanted in a string of alleged robberies in the Bronx, including an incident where they tried to steal a dog, authorities said. The suspects were dressed in all black and wearing the masks when they confronted a 33-year-old man walking his dog […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man nabbed for murder in fatal shooting from three years ago, authorities say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man is accused of fatally shooting another man in Manhattan three years ago, police said Thursday. Jerson Acosta Batista, 22, of Patterson, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Oct. 3, 2019 incident and charged with murder, attempted robbery, hindering prosecution, and tampering with evidence, according to court […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Coney Island Mother Indicted for Drowning her 3 Children

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that a Coney Island woman has been indicted on first-degree murder charges. She is accused of drowning her three children near their home in Coney Island. “These innocent young children had their entire lives ahead of them when their own mother allegedly drowned and...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed and pepper sprayed on Manhattan subway train

NEW YORK - A man was hospitalized after a brutal attack on a Manhattan subway train on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says a Northbound #1 train was approaching the 59th St.-Columbus Circle subway station around 1:45 a.m. when two passengers got into some sort of argument. One of them hit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
californiaexaminer.net

Woman Arrested In Fatal NYC Bus Stabbing

The eighth person to be slain on the MTA this year and the third to be tragically stabbed in transportation in the last 10 days, a man was stabbed to death during a fight on a bus in the Bronx. At about 8:25 p.m. on Sunday night, Lamont Barkley, 55,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy