Suspect sought for defacing Greek Orthodox church in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police seek a suspect who allegedly defaced a Greek Orthodox church in Brooklyn back in July, authorities said Tuesday.

The perpetrator used a ladder to scale the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church at 1724 Ave. P and marked the church banner and building facade with black graffiti, police said. The incident occurred on July 17 at around 4 a.m. There were no injuries.

Police could not determine what the graffiti said and the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating to determine if it was a hate crime. The incident is now being reported because the probe stalled for unknown reasons, officials said.

The NYPD released a video showing the perpetrator carrying the ladder, but no description was provided.

