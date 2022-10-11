ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

EBR Schools hosting FAFSA night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is hosting FAFSA night on Thursday, Oct. 13. Education leaders say the event is mandatory for all 12th grade students in the school district. Students, along with their parents, are asked to show up at their respective high...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Elkin Tribune

SYEMC awards $7,020 in grants to local teachers

DOBSON — Twelve teachers from the Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation service territory have been awarded Bright Ideas Education Grants. Employees with Surry-Yadkin EMC made surprise stops to the winning teachers during the last week. A judge panel of retired educators from the Surry-Yadkin EMC service area blind-judged the applications...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebr#New Ipads#Bridging#The East Baton Rouge
Parents Magazine

Positive Representation in STEM Can Help Narrow the Gap for Black Girls

Gender stereotypes around professions in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) have contributed to a large gap between the number of women and men occupying positions within these fields. The idea that men are more suited for professions centered around science and mathematics can be engrained starting as early as elementary school. Research has shown that stereotype threat, a theory that the danger of confirming or validating a stereotype interferes with performance, has had negative effects on girls' and women's aspirations in math and science. Although currently rising, women represent around 28% of the STEM workforce, with a larger gap in higher-paying and fast-growing jobs.
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Greenlight Adds Family Safety Capabilities to Help Parents Raise Financially-Smart, Independent Teens

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. (“Greenlight”), the fintech company on a mission to empower parents to raise financially-smart, independent kids, today announced Greenlight Infinity, a first-of-its-kind subscription plan designed to help parents power their teens’ independence with personal finance and safety features for the whole family. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005351/en/ Greenlight Infinity (Graphic: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
WAFB

Improvements coming to roads in the College Drive area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “College Drive’s traffic has been pretty bad. I try to avoid it as much as possible, by driving on I-10 or going on Highland or Perkins because I mainly just had bad experience driving here,” Baton Rouge commuter Daniel Keaton said. Congestion...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy