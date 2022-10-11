Read full article on original website
Online enrollment grows in Colorado but some say more accountability is needed
When the pandemic first sent Colorado students home from school, Rachael Sheetz worried about the chaos of remote learning, but as the caretaker for her elderly grandmother, she also worried about COVID. In her search for options for her two teenagers, she landed on Colorado Connections Academy, an online school....
Water is on the election ballot this year
This November ballot will be one of the longest we’ve seen in a while as voters decide on races ranging from governor and U.S. Senator to mayors and coroners. But I want to talk about one statewide office that gets far less attention. And that office has a major impact on our rural communities. That office—Colorado attorney general.
Peetz School District achieves ‘Accredited with Distinction’ rating from state
Peetz School District is celebrating receiving a rating of “Accredited with Distinction” from the state of Colorado for the 2022 school year, a rating that only 10% of Colorado districts receive. “We’re pretty proud and pretty impressed that we were able to get that,” Superintendent Jeff Durbin said,...
Why you should fill out the FAFSA — even if you’re not sure about college
October marks the start of the financial aid application season and one of the most important periods in determining whether a high school student will head to college. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), whose application period began Oct. 1, helps students qualify for federal grants and loans or scholarships to pay for college. Filling out the FAFSA helps students realize that college is an option, said Colorado Department of Higher Education Executive Director Angie Paccione.
