Julia Roberts was honored with the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award at the event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Miky Lee, Steve McQueen and Tilda Swinton were also honored at the gala earning accolades for their contributions to cinema. Scroll through the photo gallery posted above of all the celebrities that attended the event. Roberts earned the Icon Award as a celebration of her career which has spanned three decades and has a global impact. McQueen was honored with the Vantage Award for being an artist who has helped to contextualize and challenge dominant narratives...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 36 MINUTES AGO