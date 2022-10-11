ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

West Virginia Fire Marshal offers $5k reward in Mason County fire investigation

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is offering a reward for information about a fire that happened in Mason County in September.

Fire destroys home, closes road in Davis Creek, West Virginia

The Fire Marshal said that a residence and camper were set on fire on the 200 block of Forrest St. in Henderson on Sept. 10.

They’re asking that anyone with information about the fire call their hotline at 800-233-FIRE, and they are offering a $5,000 reward.

