West Virginia Fire Marshal offers $5k reward in Mason County fire investigation

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is offering a reward for information about a fire that happened in Mason County in September.

The Fire Marshal said that a residence and camper were set on fire on the 200 block of Forrest St. in Henderson on Sept. 10.

They’re asking that anyone with information about the fire call their hotline at 800-233-FIRE, and they are offering a $5,000 reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.