ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohsu.edu

OHSU scientists discover mechanism of hearing

Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University have revealed, for the first time and in near-atomic detail, the structure of the key part of the inner ear responsible for hearing. “This is the last sensory system in which that fundamental molecular machinery has remained unknown,” said senior author Eric Gouaux,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy