Little Snake River is no stranger to competitive volleyball at the 1A level with their last state championship back in 2016. This season, the Rattlers are 20-6-1 after a 3rd place finish in the Kaycee Jamboree over the weekend. Little Snake River did not lose a set in pool play with wins over Saratoga, Meeteetse, and Kaycee. In gold bracket play, the Rattlers defeated Encampment, lost to Hulett in 3 sets, and beat Kaycee again in 3 sets, 25-22, 22-25, and 16-14 for 3rd place.

BAGGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO