Read full article on original website
Related
Little Snake River-Encampment Football Postgame Reaction [VIDEOS]
The top-ranked Little Snake River Rattlers rolled past the fourth-ranked Tigers at Encampment last Saturday, 78-26. LSR jumped out to a 19-0 lead and never trailed in the victory. It clinched the conference title for the Rattlers and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Little Snake River ran for 502 yards in the win.
Little Snake River Volleyball Update
Little Snake River is no stranger to competitive volleyball at the 1A level with their last state championship back in 2016. This season, the Rattlers are 20-6-1 after a 3rd place finish in the Kaycee Jamboree over the weekend. Little Snake River did not lose a set in pool play with wins over Saratoga, Meeteetse, and Kaycee. In gold bracket play, the Rattlers defeated Encampment, lost to Hulett in 3 sets, and beat Kaycee again in 3 sets, 25-22, 22-25, and 16-14 for 3rd place.
#1 Pine Bluffs Rises to 6-0 in 9-Man Football Beating Saratoga
Pine Bluffs has recorded 6 wins without a loss and with the exception of an opening-day triumph over Shoshoni, the rest of the victories have been one-sided. The Hornets handed it to Saratoga in 1A 9-man play on Friday 57-12 and made it look easy. In the first quarter, Pine...
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
651
Followers
2K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0