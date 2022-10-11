Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘Entergalactic’: A taste of happiness
On Sept. 30, Kid Cudi released his eighth solo album, “Entergalactic,” alongside a Netflix animated rom-com of the same name. A Cudi fan since middle school, I’m glad to be afforded the opportunity to check in on my fellow Clevelander while carrying out research for this review.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Book Nook: ‘Witchcraft’ as self-care
To set the mood for Halloween, I read Patti Wigington’s “Witchcraft for Healing: Radical Self-care for your Mind, Body, and Spirit.” I have no experience with witchcraft and didn’t know what to expect. I failed to connect well with the spookier aspects of the book, but its emphasis on self-care resonated with me. Its focus on the transformative power of self-care is applicable to all readers, regardless of the reader’s interest in witchcraft.
The Watcher: House at centre of Netflix true crime series becomes New Jersey’s newest tourist hotspot
Curious viewers began flocking to New Jersey on Thursday to drive by 657 Boulevard in Westfield - the house at the centre of Netflix’s new true crime drama The Watcher.The series, starring Bobby Cannavale, Mia Farrow and Naomi Watts, debuted earlier in the day, telling a highly fictionalized version of a nightmare experienced by the Broaddus family, who bought the house in 2014. Derek and Maria Broaddus and their three young children intended to move into the home, with its $1.35m purchase price. But just days after closing, Mr Broaddus says the family began receiving a series of eerie letters...
Review: 'Stars at Noon' gazes upward at an empty sky
An American prostitute who is maybe also a journalist is stuck in South America where she encounters an Englishman who is sexy but shady and they drink lots of rum and have plenty of sex in "Stars at Noon," a kind of formless drama that refuses to go anywhere satisfying or interesting and is in no particular hurry to get there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
The wizard of loneliness
My favorite moment in comedy television history happens in the “Smokers Allowed” episode of “Nathan for You.” If you haven’t seen the show, the general premise is a spoof on reality TV shows like “The Bachelor” and “Undercover Boss.” Comedian Nathan Fielder contacts small-business owners to be on the show under the guise of a serious business consultant but instead proposes ridiculous business plans. In this particular episode, Fielder helps a bar owner exploit a loophole about indoor smoking by turning her bar into an experimental theater performance.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
‘And a Movie’: The story of ‘Community’
“Six seasons and a movie.” For one fandom, this was more than a quote. It was a goal — an aspiration for the show that they loved. This is the story of the show “Community” and how its fans were just so dedicated to harassing NBC employees that the show managed to get saved from cancellation.
Cher turns back time with her new Decades fragrance collection at HSN—shop the 4-piece set
Cher just released her Decades fragrance set at HSN that includes four scents inspired by the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s—each decade of her career.
A Washington D.C. Uber Driver Revealed The 6 Types Of Party Passengers He Sees On Weekends
Whether it's a Saturday night or early Sunday morning, if you like to party, you most likely have been in an Uber between the late night to early bird hours... and your driver most likely has seen it all from the number of people who use the app. One, in...
Comments / 0