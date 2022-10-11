ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Dozens protest outside office of embattled LA Councilman de León

Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
foxla.com

Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista

LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LA City Council

Those who follow city government closely say Los Angeles’ City Council is the most powerful city council in the United States. At just 15 members, each person elected to serve represents about 260,000 residents within a specific geographic area. How does that stack up against other big cities? Well,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

Why Isn't The Karen Bass Versus Rick Caruso LA Mayoral Race On My Ballot?

The race for L.A. mayor is everywhere you look — on television, on the radio, on billboards, and on Angelenos' front lawns. But it might not be on your ballot. If you got your ballot for the November general election and you don’t see the L.A. mayor race on it, it's probably not an error. You probably live in L.A. County, but not in the City of L.A. — and the L.A. mayor only represents the city of L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
James Hahn
Laist.com

LA City Controller

The controller’s job is all about reviewing the way the city spends money. At the heart of that is uncovering the mishandling of public funds and putting City Hall on blast for it. The city controller oversees about 160 employees — a relatively small number compared to, for example,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
laparent.com

Announcing the 2023 California Teachers of the Year

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today named five exceptional educators as the 2023 California Teachers of the Year. “These five educators receive the prestigious honor of 2023 California Teachers of the Year for their extraordinary talents and efforts to teach young people in California during historically challenging circumstances,” says Thurmond, who began his career as a social services worker. “Using their exceptional skills, creativity, and experience, they continue to create positive learning environments and make meaningful contributions to the academic and social-emotional needs of their students.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney#Affordable Housing#Attorneys#Lawsuits#The City Council
WEHOville.com

OPINION | I am being driven out of the city I love

What has happened to West Hollywood, the creative, dynamic urban village founded on core values of acceptance and mutual respect that created a strong and supportive community and a safe haven for our diverse population? That we seem to have moved away from this original vision breaks my heart. I love West Hollywood, but now I am looking to leave the City my father chose for our family. We moved here because my father loved the City’s energy – and its people. West Hollywood is the City he chose to call home and create a business back in 1984.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
sanfernandosun.com

With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins

Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
2urbangirls.com

Long Beach mayoral candidate caught misrepresenting his lobbying activities

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years most recently in the city of Carson.
LONG BEACH, CA
Laist.com

LAUSD Board Candidate Interview, District 6: Kelly Gonez

In 2017, voters elected Kelly Gonez — a former classroom teacher and U.S. Department of Education staffer — to represent the east San Fernando Valley on the L.A. Unified School Board. Now, Gonez is running for re-election in Board District 6. Gonez and her opponent, Marvin Rodríguez, both...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

LA County Board of Supervisors

What does the L.A. County Board of Supervisors do?. The L.A. County supervisors are some of the most powerful local government officials in the country. The five board members oversee a county of about 10 million residents, a number that exceeds the population of most U.S. states. The supervisors also hire the powerful county chief executive.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy