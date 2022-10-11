Read full article on original website
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Dozens protest outside office of embattled LA Councilman de León
Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: City Council Breakdown, AG Redistricting Investigation, Cheap Fast Eats
Good morning, L.A. It's Thursday, October...
With Nury Martinez Out Of Office, Her San Fernando Valley District Gets A Caretaker Instead
L.A. leaders are looking into the logistics of a special election to replace Martinez in District 6, but it will likely be months before people could vote.
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: LAUSD Board, Canceled Council Meeting, Spooky Trails
foxla.com
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista
LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
Laist.com
LA City Council
Those who follow city government closely say Los Angeles’ City Council is the most powerful city council in the United States. At just 15 members, each person elected to serve represents about 260,000 residents within a specific geographic area. How does that stack up against other big cities? Well,...
Laist.com
Why Isn't The Karen Bass Versus Rick Caruso LA Mayoral Race On My Ballot?
The race for L.A. mayor is everywhere you look — on television, on the radio, on billboards, and on Angelenos' front lawns. But it might not be on your ballot. If you got your ballot for the November general election and you don’t see the L.A. mayor race on it, it's probably not an error. You probably live in L.A. County, but not in the City of L.A. — and the L.A. mayor only represents the city of L.A.
Laist.com
Nury Martinez Resigns From LA City Council, Hours After Public Outrage Shuts Down Session
Laist.com
LA City Controller
The controller’s job is all about reviewing the way the city spends money. At the heart of that is uncovering the mishandling of public funds and putting City Hall on blast for it. The city controller oversees about 160 employees — a relatively small number compared to, for example,...
laparent.com
Announcing the 2023 California Teachers of the Year
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today named five exceptional educators as the 2023 California Teachers of the Year. “These five educators receive the prestigious honor of 2023 California Teachers of the Year for their extraordinary talents and efforts to teach young people in California during historically challenging circumstances,” says Thurmond, who began his career as a social services worker. “Using their exceptional skills, creativity, and experience, they continue to create positive learning environments and make meaningful contributions to the academic and social-emotional needs of their students.”
2urbangirls.com
Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: Dodger Playoffs Guide, City Council Protests, History of LA Politics Corruption
2urbangirls.com
Political corruption takes center stage of LA Mayoral, Sheriff’s race
Los Angeles County residents will open their mailboxes this week and inside will be their highly coveted ballot to elect a new Los Angeles Mayor and decide whether to re-elect Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva to another four-year term. 2UrbanGirls encourages a “yes” vote for Rick Caruso and Alex...
OPINION | I am being driven out of the city I love
What has happened to West Hollywood, the creative, dynamic urban village founded on core values of acceptance and mutual respect that created a strong and supportive community and a safe haven for our diverse population? That we seem to have moved away from this original vision breaks my heart. I love West Hollywood, but now I am looking to leave the City my father chose for our family. We moved here because my father loved the City’s energy – and its people. West Hollywood is the City he chose to call home and create a business back in 1984.
wufe967.com
Mom and baby hit by teen driver flee LA, Gascon's policies: 'Good citizens are being punished'
The California mother who was hit by a car while walking her baby in a stroller last summer said she has left Los Angeles because the policies of liberal Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon made her fear for her family’s safety. “The state of L.A. is very...
sanfernandosun.com
With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins
Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach mayoral candidate caught misrepresenting his lobbying activities
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years most recently in the city of Carson.
Laist.com
LAUSD Board Candidate Interview, District 6: Kelly Gonez
In 2017, voters elected Kelly Gonez — a former classroom teacher and U.S. Department of Education staffer — to represent the east San Fernando Valley on the L.A. Unified School Board. Now, Gonez is running for re-election in Board District 6. Gonez and her opponent, Marvin Rodríguez, both...
Laist.com
LA County Board of Supervisors
What does the L.A. County Board of Supervisors do?. The L.A. County supervisors are some of the most powerful local government officials in the country. The five board members oversee a county of about 10 million residents, a number that exceeds the population of most U.S. states. The supervisors also hire the powerful county chief executive.
