Two Restaurant Openings: Tacos and Lebanese Street Eats Coming to Cranberry
Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based build-your-own-taco chain with restaurants in Lawrenceville, South Hills Village and Downtown, is opening another joint this month in Cranberry. When the 4,000-square-foot eatery at 20430 Route 19 debuts on Oct. 20, it will be the company’s 36th restaurant. There will be seating for 132 in the main dining room and bar and a patio that can accommodate 34 diners. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
WJAC TV
'I fell in love': New owner of The Johnstown Galleria says hands on approach can save mall
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — After years of uncertainty, the new owner of The Johnstown Galleria said he’s already getting down to work to try and bring the mall back as a local shopping destination. And while it’s no secret that the shopping mall industry has fallen on hard...
kidsburgh.org
10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!
Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
pghcitypaper.com
The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins
Maurilio Alva, one of the co-owners of chain Mexican restaurant El Campesino, saw an opportunity in the Pittsburgh area to start his own restaurant franchise and he did just that. Alva is originally from Mexico and says he came to the U.S. for a better life for him and his...
wtae.com
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
cranberryeagle.com
Don’t lose your head, but Sleepy Hollow and Zelie Fall Festival are here
Ghouls just want to have fun. Keep this in mind when crowds and costumed creatures descend on the neighboring boroughs of Harmony and Zelienople this weekend. Harmony’s Sleepy Hollow will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Zelienople’s Fall Festival will last from 10 to 7 pm. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Gentleman
Gentleman was rescued by our Humane Investigations Department from a neglectful situation where he lacked human contact. As a result, our volunteers and staff have been helping him gain confidence when interacting with people. He is making progress and has started soliciting attention from others, as well as enjoying car rides. Gentleman requires an adult-only home with patient and loving adopters willing to take their time getting to know this handsome dog. He also would like a canine roommate to help him thrive in his new environment. As part of our foster-to-adopt program, this pup and his new family will have the support of our foster trainer team while Gentleman adjusts to his surroundings.
Urban Redevelopment Authority restarts planning process for empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum
PITTSBURGH — A boarded-up building with a crumbling façade in Homewood could be turned into a community haven equipped with a skating rink and bowling alley. That was one man’s vision for the empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum, but those plans may have to wait. “I love my...
humaneanimalrescue.org
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and Animal Friends Collaborate to Find Animals Loving Home
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) and Animal Friends announced a new groundbreaking collaboration today. Through the “Adopt Local” campaign, the two organizations hope to bring greater awareness of homeless animals in need and finding them their forever homes. The campaign will include digital and social placements as well awareness events designed to encourage pet lovers to make local animal shelters their first choice when acquiring an animal companion.
Pitt News
Neighborhood Flea brings Pittsburgh together to support small businesses
Crowds of antique collectors, vintage enthusiasts and those looking to find one-of-kind pieces traveled to the Strip District Sunday for the Neighborhood Flea’s final flea market of the season. The flea typically runs from May to October at The Stacks in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on every second Sunday of...
Group to buy Hambone's location in Lawrenceville, promises to maintain spirit of former bar
When longtime bar Hambone’s closed down in Lawrenceville, the neighborhood lost a beloved institution known for cheap drinks, greasy food and a venue that fostered small, local acts. Now after two years of sitting empty, a group on the verge of purchasing the space said it plans to give...
pittsburghmagazine.com
What are the New Housing Communities Popping Up Around Pittsburgh?
For most, fall in Pennsylvania means changing leaves, harvest festivals and hayrides, but for local home builders, it’s the season where they unveil their new model homes to market. Near the end of September, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh hosted its annual Festival of Homes. Held over two...
New food and beverage options at PPG Paints Arena for upcoming season (Photos)
PITTSBURGH — In addition to the news that Caliente Pizza and Drafthouse will be serving up its signature pizza offerings at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are also several other new food and beverage options coming to the arena that fans can look forward to this season.
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
Local jeweler suing PNC Bank
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Uniontown jewelry store is suing PNC Bank.Joyce's Jewelry is accusing PNC of allowing thieves to withdraw more than $1.6 million. This is from the store's account during several transactions over 20 hours.The business said this happened back in May.They claim PNC failed to stop the transactions despite the unusual activity going on.
nextpittsburgh.com
The road to reclaiming the National Negro Opera Company house
Under the leadership of Mary Cardwell Dawson, the National Negro Opera Company offered an acclaimed return performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s “Aida” on Oct. 9, 1954. A front-page story in the Oct. 16 edition of the Pittsburgh Courier praised the show, held at Oakland’s Syria Mosque. The unnamed writer observed, “What a commentary it is on our community, the new Pittsburgh, which can spend hundreds of millions on roads and buildings, which professes a desire to raise the level of culture in our town, that there is not solid, concrete support for such faith and work and results as Mrs. Dawson’s!”
kidsburgh.org
The Moonshot Museum is opening on Pittsburgh’s Northside
Photo above courtesy of the Moonshot Museum. Pittsburgh kids have a unique chance to be a part of history at the city’s new Moonshot Museum, set to open on Oct. 15 on the Northside. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, the local company Astrobotic has partnered with the newly created nonprofit museum to put kids in the center of the space race.
pittsburghmagazine.com
It’s Not Just the View: How Greenspaces Can Make Our Lives Better
Between Allegheny General Hospital and the North Side homes that overlook Downtown, there’s a small hill covered in trees and overrun by Japanese knotweed. From a distance, the terrain — a pizza slice wedged between Fountain and Henderson streets — doesn’t look like much. And, at just a little larger than 2 acres, it hardly is much.
