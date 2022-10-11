ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule .

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 6 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL Week 6 picks, predictions :

The Arizona Republic : Vikings 24, Dolphins 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Vikings' only loss was to the undefeated Eagles. It'll stay that way after their Week 6 game in Miami."

Bookies.com : Bet the Vikings to cover vs. Dolphins

Bill Speros writes: "The Vikings pillaged Northern Europe. This week, they get a shot at South Beach. The Dolphins lost Tua Tagovailoa to a pair of head injuries that forced the NFL and NFLPA to upgrade their concussion protocols. Teddy Bridgewater, who holds the best career record ATS of any QB with more than 20 starts since the AFL/NFL merger, got knocked out in Sunday's loss at MetLife. That allowed Skylar Thompson to make his NFL debut. While the Dolphins face serious questions on both sides of the ball, the Vikings are rampaging. Minnesota (4-1) leads the NFC North and has averaged 28.3 points in their past three games."

NFL Week 6 odds :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ICyf_0iUZNTf000

ESPN : Dolphins have a 61.1% chance to win the Week 6 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Vikings a 38.5% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Take the Vikings to cover vs. Dolphins

It writes: "The Dolphins are entering this matchup at a serious injury disadvantage, the playing status of Tyreek Hill also remains in question after he was seen in a walking boot following the Week 5 loss. If Miami is forced to start rookie Skylar Thompson once more this week, then Minnesota has the clear advantage under center and should be considered the favorites. Roll with the healthier team in the Vikings to cover in this one."

How to watch: NFL Week 6 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Dolphins 22.7, Vikings 21.7

The site's formula predicts that the Dolphins will get a win in their NFL Week 6 game against the Vikings on Sunday.

Fan Duel : Go with the Vikings on the moneyline vs. Dolphins

Larry Rupp writes: "This one could come down to the wire, according to the opening betting lines. ESPN's FPI sides with the Dolphins, but I find myself siding with the road team here. Yes, the wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle should scare any defense. However, so should the wide receiver duo of Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. The real advantage the Vikings have is at quarterback. Kirk Cousins' experience greatly outweighs that of Teddy Bridgewater and that's what will make the difference in Week 6."

NFL power rankings: Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants sizzle

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Minnesota Vikings vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?

