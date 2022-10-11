Read full article on original website
ktoo.org
Filipino American historian and former Alaskero recalls comradery in Alaska canneries
Canneries are a big part of Alaska’s history. Throughout the 20th century, waves of immigrants – primarily from the Philippines – came to work alongside Alaska Native people in the canneries. The Mug Up exhibit at the Alaska State Museum in Juneau highlighted this history for the...
kinyradio.com
NOTN 10-13 AM
Juneau Mayor Beth Weldon was on the KINY morning show to talk about the election results, and what's next for the assembly. The Juneau Economic Development Council joins the Alaska State Committee for Research in seeking nominations for the Alaska Innovators Hall of Fame. There are several industries in Alaska...
kinyradio.com
Students encouraged to enter 2nd Alaska Radon Poster Contest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Young artists can help bring awareness to the dangers of radon - a gas that can cause lung cancer - by entering the Alaska Radon Poster Contest. The U.S. Surgeon General lists radon exposure as the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.
kinyradio.com
Commissioner Sande speaks at Juneau chamber
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Department of Commerce Commissioner Julie Sande spoke at a Juneau chamber luncheon, and provided an update on the activities of the department. Sande spoke to professional and business licensing in the state, and said that in 2021 94,063 professional licenses in the state were recorded, a 9.67% increase. For business licenses, there were 91,114 in the state in 2021, an increase of 16.4% over 2020.
alaskapublic.org
Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law
A Juneau jury awarded almost $1.2 million to a former Alaska Department of Law attorney this week, finding at trial that the department failed to follow state laws governing promotions and then wrongfully fired her when she complained. Joan Wilkerson, the attorney who filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the...
kinyradio.com
3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded north of Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in Southeast Monday afternoon, located 50 miles north of Juneau. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, the quake occurred at 3:48 pm Monday. It was recorded as a magnitude of 3.9. The closest city was Haines, which was 36 miles southeast...
kinyradio.com
Alaska's state historian talks how to can salmon and more at final weekend of 'Mug Up'
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Katie Ringstrum, Mug Up project leader and Alaska's state historian, talked about the Mug Up exhibit at the Alaska state museum Saturday. Bristol Bay Night at the Alaska state museum Saturday was 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with free admission. Mug Up is a term Alaska...
kinyradio.com
Bartlett Regional Hospital announces Fireweed Award recipients
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Bartlett Regional Hospital has announced the first recipients of the Fireweed Award for their exceptional care and service to the community. In July, the hospital invited members of the community and staff to nominate an employee for the award. 71 nominations were submitted this quarter and four employees were randomly selected for hospital wide recognition.
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel in Chatham Strait
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuated a 77-year-old male from a vessel in Chatham Strait Thursday. The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the patient from the 59-foot fishing vessel, Predator, and safely transported him to a waiting emergency medical services personnel in Sitka to receive further medical attention.
kinyradio.com
UAS service event collects 2 tons of Seaweed for local community gardens
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Students at the University of Alaska Southeast have been collecting seaweed for local gardens as part of an educational effort to learn about mariculture. Fifteen students from the University of Alaska Southeast enrolled in Term Assistant Professor JoMarie Alba's Experiential Learning: Ecology of Southeast Alaska course...
kinyradio.com
Kootznoowoo, Forest Service partner to develop Hydroelectric Project
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In September, the USDA Forest Service and Kootznoowoo, Incorporated announced a cooperative effort to continue the development of the Angoon Hydroelectric Project. The project plans to supply all power needs for the city of Angoon. By meeting the community’s power needs, the hydroelectric project will relegate...
kinyradio.com
Juneau City Museum announces fall solo exhibit
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Several exhibits are on display at the city museum in Juneau in October, and as the museum shifts to the fall season, a new solo artist exhibit was announced in a fall update. Beginning October 22, the Murray Gallery will be closed while the "Portrait of...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Chamber of Commerce announces awards at annual dinner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner Saturday evening, the theme was “All That Glitters,” a celebration of mining. Announced were the awardees of the chamber's awards, recognizing Juneau residents for their contributions to the community. The dinner had been cancelled in previous years due to the pandemic.
