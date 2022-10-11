Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Department of Commerce Commissioner Julie Sande spoke at a Juneau chamber luncheon, and provided an update on the activities of the department. Sande spoke to professional and business licensing in the state, and said that in 2021 94,063 professional licenses in the state were recorded, a 9.67% increase. For business licenses, there were 91,114 in the state in 2021, an increase of 16.4% over 2020.

