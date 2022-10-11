Read full article on original website
Related
Twin Falls Attorney Chosen as Jerome County Prosecutor
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Jerome County Commissioners have picked a Twin Falls lawyer as the next prosecuting attorney. Thursday morning commissioners announced the appointment of Brad Calbo to serve as the next prosecuting attorney for Jerome County to replace Mike Seib who is stepping down. Seib announced his resignation about a month ago agreeing to stay on until a replacement was found. The Jerome County Republican Central Committee conducted the search for a replacement to present to Jerome commissioners. Calbo graduated from the University of Colorado School of Law in 1993 then moved to the Magic Valley. He has served as the chief felony trial deputy for the Twin Falls County Public Defenders Office, served as the felony public defender for Jerome County, and eventually opened his own practice in Twin Falls. "Brad’s practice has expanded into the Federal Courts in Idaho having been appointed to the Criminal Justice Act panel. He has extensive Felony level trial experience and has owned and operated successful law firms throughout his more than 28 years of practice. Brad has successfully litigated multiple high publicity cases throughout his career and is a very successful trial attorney. He and his family have enjoyed living and working in the Magic Valley for the vast majority of their lives and he is excited to serve the Jerome County community in his new role as Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney," wrote Jerome County Commissioner Ben Crouch in a statement. Calbo will take over the position in mid-November and serve the remainder of Seib's term and then run for reelection.
Early Voting for November 2022 Elections Begins Oct 17 in Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Voting for the November 2022, general elections will begin on Monday October 17, in Idaho. Idahoans wanting to hit the polls early and cast a vote can walk into their county clerks offices and vote for their candidate any issues on the ballot. County clerks offices will be open, including the Twin Falls County Clerks Office at County West, Monday allowing citizens to vote. The Twin Falls Clerks Office for walk-in voting will be open from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until November 4, the Friday before the general election. Sample ballots are available on most Idaho county clerks offices website, see list below, or by contacting the offices. Registered voters can also request a mail-in absentee ballot from a clerks office. The person can request by mail, fax, or email to have an absentee ballot mailed to them. However, the absentee ballots must be in to the clerks office no later than 5 p.m. on October 28. Voters must present personal identification when they cast a ballot.
Twin Falls Neighborhood Irrigation Water Shutoff This Week
Pressurized Irrigation Shutoff in Twin Falls begins on October 14, 2022. It's time to blow out your sprinkler system. Beginning on October 14, the City of Twin Falls will begin the seasonal shutdown and winterization of pressurized irrigation stations. Once the shutdown is complete, irrigation water for Twin Falls subdivisions linked to pressurized irrigation will not be provided until next season, usually in late April.
Popular Store in Twin Falls Closing its Doors at End of the Month
Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Derailed Train Blocking Hankins Road in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you use Hankins Road south of Kimberly Road you may need to find another way around as a derailed train is blocking the crossing this morning. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared video showing the train stopped at the Hankins Road crossing blocking traffic after what appears to be several rail cars off the tracks and leaning to one side. The locomotives appear to be on the tracks. The Sheriff's Office is advising drivers use an alternate way to get where they need to go.
Much Needed Stop Sign Installed At Twin Falls Tourist Attraction
A stop sign has been installed at one of the busier intersections in Twin Falls that leads to Shoshone Falls. The intersection is officially a 4 way stop. The intersection 4000 N also known as Falls Avenue and 3300 E has officially become a four-way stop. The intersection is where you turn to get to Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake. It has been a problem intersection for a while. It is easy to miss if you are looking to get to the falls and I can't tell you how many times someone in front of me slammed on their brakes to make the turn.
WATCH: Outraged Idaho Karen Stops Traffic; Tries Citizen’s Arrest
Road rage is a situation most drivers have experienced at least once. Some people just take it to ridiculous extremes, and "Karens" are notorious for taking EVERYTHING to extremes. I've had a few run-ins with angry motorists, but nothing that ever resulted in damage to vehicles or fisticuffs. I remember...
It’s Alive! Frankentoys Event Coming to the Twin Falls Public Library
There are a lot of aspects to the Halloween holiday that make it so much fun to celebrate. People dressing in costumes, children trick-or-treating, displays of spooky decorations, and parties make the holiday one of the best for all ages. Halloween Toy Event At The Twin Falls Library. This Halloween,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Major Problem in the Magic Valley that Could Lead to Death
Driving through the Magic Valley, a few things can frustrate people and make it slightly dangerous. Having a speed limit of 80 miles per hour can lead to dangerous crashes if something goes wrong. With many two-lane roads, people get impatient and speed around slow trucks or tractors, which can lead to dangerous results. These are just some of the dangerous activities on the road, without the typical ones that take place in town. Driving anywhere can be dangerous, but there is a specific thing that nobody seems to mention that is dangerous in the area and needs to be addressed. If drivers aren't paying attention, they could find themselves blindsided in the Magic Valley.
Gas Siphoning, Other Magic Valley October Mischief Reported
If you own a doorbell camera in Twin Falls, it's likely you might have some evidence somewhere hidden regarding some recent crimes reported in the city. From gas siphoning to porch theft, southern Idaho criminals are nonchalantly targeting automobiles and homes and being recorded in the process. I recently purchased...
Help: This Missing Southern Idaho Teen was Last Seen on October 8th
A Magic Valley family is struggling as they search for their missing teenage son. The child has been missing since October 8th, 2022 and the family believes that he may still be in the Twin Falls area. Missing Magic Valley Teen Could Still Be In The Area. The young man...
Forest Bridge Northwest of Fairfield to Close Temporarily
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-A bridge located in the Fairfield Ranger District on the Sawtooth National Forest will be replaced this fall blocking access for short time. The U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest announced the wooden Willow Creek Bridge will be removed and replaced with a more sturdy steel and concrete structure this November. Construction is set for Nov. 1-7 and will limit access on Forest Road #227 depending on which direction visitors are coming from. Areas west of the bridge will have to be accessed through Featherville while areas to the east will need to be accessed from Fairfield by way of Couch Summit. Once the new bridge is finished it will be much wider and more robust to withstand fires and floods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cold Case Solved, Woman Recovered from Snake River Identified
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Eight years ago the body of a woman was recovered from the Snake River below Twin Falls and had not been identified until now thanks to group that uses DNA evidence to solve cold cases. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the body recovered in September of 2014 has been identified as that of a San Diego, California woman. The death was ruled a suicide by the Twin Falls County Coroner in April of 2020. Her family has since been informed. The Sheriff's Office said the woman's body was found by a kayaker below the bridge and recovered by Twin Falls County Search and Rescue. She was buried at Sunset Memorial Park in a small ceremony by law enforcement, the coroner's office and community members. Deputies spent the next two years trying to identify the woman, checking local hotels, restaurants, bus stops, reaching out to area media, and came up with no leads. The case became inactive in August of 2020 then in late 2021, The Idaho Cold Case Adavanced DNA Methods Working Group (ICCADM) reached out to the sheriff's office to restart the investigation and try and identify the woman by submitting DNA samples taken before her burial to the Othram, Inc. of Woodland Texas. The tests were able to provide a connection to possible relatives which resulted in a positive identification by the Idaho State Police Forensic Services Lab in late September. “I’m thankful for the hard work and diligence of our investigative team throughout this time, and for the assistance and collaboration of the ICCADM in solving this case, and being able to help bring closure to her family,” said Sheriff Tom Carter in a statement. The sheriff's office said the ICCADM is a collaboration between Idaho prosecutor offices, multiple law enforcement agencies, and the Boise State University Criminal Justice Department. This case is the second the working group has been able to identify a victim. ICCADM was formed in 2020 as a source for Idaho law enforcement to help investigate unsolved sexual assaults, murders, and identify remains.
Man Tries to Sell Himself for the Holidays on Twin Falls Facebook Page
The holidays are fast approaching and many of us are looking for the perfect gifts to get our friends, family, and coworkers. It can often be hard to find that perfect gift, and the stress builds through the holidays as they quickly approach. There is more stress than only gifts, as showing up to family events without someone can often lead to those dreaded questions about when you are going to get married or find a boyfriend or girlfriend. Maybe you are this person or perhaps your sibling, friend or coworker is this person and you listen to them complain about the stress of showing up single to the holiday events. Luckily for anyone in the area dealing with this, there is a solution and it is all thanks to one man in Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Road Closed For The Rest Of The Month For Utility Install
The City of Twin Falls has announced the road closure of Wright Ave until the end of the month. Construction will be done to install new sewer and water lines. Wright Ave will be closed until Halloween, October 31st between Grange Lane and Seastrom Street. Utility lines will be installed for the Old Dominion Freight Lines facility and detours will be in place. Anyone in the area should be aware of construction workers and follow the detour signage.
One Of Twin Falls Favorite Retail Shops Is Officially For Sale
Real Deals in Twin Falls has been operating for 19 years. The store has officially decided to pass the keys on to someone else and they have sold the building. Real Deals will no longer be operated by the previous owners. Real Deals In Twin Falls For Sale. The business...
South Idaho Tributary Offers Hiking, Off-Roading And Epic Falls
For a region that's made up of primarily desert landscape, Southern Idaho boasts a ridiculous amount of hot springs, waterfalls, lakes, and ravines that offer outdoor enthusiasts incredible backdrops for hiking, kayaking, soaking, off-roading, rockhounding, and mountain biking. Located just a couple of hours drive west of Twin Falls is an area that might be off the beaten path, but is definitely worth exploring for adventure seekers.
Check Out the 8 Beautiful New Houses in the Twin Falls Parade of Homes
The Twin Falls Parade of Homes for Fall 2022 has begun and this year it features 8 new homes and a variety of architectural design choices. Some of the houses in the Parade of Homes we have written about before because of their beauty and unique designs. But most of the houses being featured are completely new to us. Check out this gallery to see all the different houses and design features and then keep scrolling to get details on dates and times for visiting each home during the Parade of Homes.
BASE Jumper Stuck on Canyon Wall North of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Rescue crews are working to free a BASE jumper that became stuck on the canyon wall on the north side of the Snake River Canyon. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, multiple crews are working to pull the stranded jumper from a ledge on the northeast side of the Perrine Bridge. The person can be seen dangling from the canyon side. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team is working with Twin Falls Search and Rescue and Jerome County Sheriff's Office. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office asked the public to stay away from the edge while crews work on the rescue. The Perrine Bridge is a popular place for BASE jumpers (buildings, antennas, spans or bridges, and earth) to jump from with a parachute.
10 Reasons Why the People of Twin Falls Are So Angry
Lately, it seems that no matter where you go, no matter who you see in public, or no matter what social media site you get on, the majority of people seem to be in a foul mood. The world seems to be angry, and with social media, we all seem to be taking it out on each other, instead of keeping it to ourselves. The problem is that when someone decides to spread their frustrations and anger to others, it then spreads like a virus and makes someone else angry, and then they spread it, causing a trickle effect. What is it that has everyone so upset these days, and why do the Magic Valley and others in the world seem angrier than ever before? Here are a few reasons why everyone seems to have a stick up their butts.
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1