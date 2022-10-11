Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington man is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl along with other charges in Bismarck. Bismarck police say 28-year-old Jordan A. Anderson of Washington state was dealing fentanyl in North Dakota. Police responded to a hotel room in north Bismarck Monday, October 10,...
UPMATTERS
Deputies in Wisconsin arrest three men, one wanted for homicide in Texas
CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three men were taken into custody in northern Wisconsin with help from a number of agencies. According to a release, on October 4 around 1:30 p.m., detectives with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshals Service and advised that Oneida County Sheriff’s Investigators were currently tracking a subject who was possibly wanted for homicide in the state of Texas.
KYTV
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
houstonherald.com
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
Portland 'jogger rapist' survivor slams Oregon officials over offender's release: This is 'irresponsible'
Tiffany Edens reacts to Oregon officials' plan to release Portland-area serial rapist Richard Gillmore later this year as a low-risk sex offender.
fox32chicago.com
BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law
CHICAGO - A federal jury in Chicago has ordered one of the nation's largest railroads to pay nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to thousands of truck drivers for violating their privacy rights. The jury found the BNSF Railroad flaunted Illinois' law protecting your biometrics information. "All I ever...
Shots fired after argument over bicycle in St. Charles County
An investigation is underway after police say someone fired shots at another person during an argument over a bicycle in St. Charles County.
wamc.org
Drug arrests in Plattsburgh include three men from Connecticut
Five people were arrested in Plattsburgh Monday following an investigation into the transport and sale of narcotics in the city. Plattsburgh City Police say they seized about 1,398 bags containing fentanyl, 58 grams of fentanyl ready to be packaged for resale, 6 grams of crack-cocaine and $3,765 seized while executing a search warrant on Sandalwood Way.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
While Missouri Amendment 3’s passage may legalize recreational marijuana, the immediate impact on Missouri employers remains to be seen.
KYTV
Mother remembers daughter found dead in Laclede County
3 Interesting Ghost Town Tales of Southwest Missouri
A common plight regarding local legends, lore, and tales is the lack of solid evidence they existed and a lot of hearsay about the stories’ origins. Even more so when the beginning of such mysteries can be dated over a century ago. In the Four State area, there are...
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
fourstateshomepage.com
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
ST. LOUIS – A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Stephanie Carper appeared in federal...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 returning home to Boone County
Missouri Task Force 1 is headed home. The urban search and rescue team, managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, was demobilized over the weekend and began packing for the return trip home Saturday. The team is expected to arrive in Boone County around noon Wednesday. They will participate in a deployment exercise in Perry, Georgia, on the way home and will leave most of the equipment in a secure location in that area. The task members will return on two charter buses, one truck and trailer, and the command vehicle.
Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves
Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
St. Paul police investigating homicide in Payne-Phalen neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating the city's 28th homicide of 2022.A body was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the alley of the 1000 block of York Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.On Tuesday afternoon, police said the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Antwan C. Watson.They've taken a 16-year-old boy from St. Paul into custody; he was apprehended at about 10:20 a.m. near 5th and Minnesota Streets."This is a tragic, horrible incident. This neighborhood does not deserve this," Sgt. David McCabe said. "I shudder to think that children coming home from school in the afternoon will stumble upon this crime scene."
“No Mo Meth” campaign seeks to lower meth usage in Missouri
JOPLIN, Mo. — Drug abuse is the focus of a statewide initiative — specifically helping those who are using meth or at risk for doing so. The campaign is called “No Mo Meth” – and it’s targeting our area to hopefully reduce drug use. “I mean somewhere in the neighborhood of 2% of the population,” […]
kjan.com
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
