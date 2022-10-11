Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loess Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * TIMING...Red Flag Warning Thursday afternoon and evening. Fire Weather Watch Friday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Low to mid 60s today. Mid to upper 70s Friday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control.

