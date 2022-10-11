Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Loup Rivers Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Loup Rivers Basin; Niobrara Valley, Fort Niobrara NWR, Samuel R McKelvie National Forest; Sandhills, Valentine NWR, Nebraska National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 206, 208, AND 209 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 206 Sandhills/Valentine NWR/Nebraska National Forest and Fire Weather Zone 208 Niobrara Valley/Fort Niobrara NWR/Samuel R McKelvie National Forest. * TIMING...Thursday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs around 60. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control.
Red Flag Warning issued for Frenchman Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Frenchman Basin RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210 The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 210. * TIMING...Red Flag Warning Thursday afternoon and evening. Fire Weather Watch Friday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Low to mid 60s today. Mid to upper 70s Friday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly andbe very difficult to control.
Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Chase, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Hayes, Keith, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 11:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Chase; Deuel; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Keith; Perkins; Sheridan; Western Cherry Critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon and early evening across the western Sandhills and far southwest Nebraska. Therefore a Red Flag Warning is now effect.
Fire Weather Watch issued for Loess Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Loess Plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * TIMING...Red Flag Warning Thursday afternoon and evening. Fire Weather Watch Friday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Low to mid 60s today. Mid to upper 70s Friday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control.
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northeast Nebraska and Monona County in Iowa. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 09:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Use caution to avoid sparking a fire. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Gregory; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds and very dry air will lead to critical fire behavior today.
Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Butler; Cass; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Lancaster; Madison; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Pierce; Platte; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Saunders; Seward; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
