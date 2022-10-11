Read full article on original website
kchi.com
CHS Boys Soccer Blows Out Lafayette 8-2; Jacob Adams Tallies Hat Trick
The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team took down Lafayette easily on Tuesday night with an 8-2 victory. Junior Jacob Adams starred for the Hornets offensively while notching a hat trick. Adams got the scoring started with two quick goals in the first 11 minutes. Jackson Reeter, Wyatt Brandsgaard, and...
kchi.com
CHS Volleyball Loses Heartbreaker In Final Set To St. Joe Christian
The Chillicothe High School Varsity Volleyball team dropped a close one to St. Joe Christian on Tuesday in five sets. The Lady Hornets lost set one 25-12, but bounced back to win set two 25-12. Then they split sets three and four, losing set three 25-21 and winning set four 25-17. In the final fifth set, St. Joe Christian was able to come away with the win 15-13.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Boys XC Places 1st At Cameron Invite; Girls 2nd
The Chillicothe Cross Country teams performed in super windy conditions at the Cameron Invitational on Tuesday. It resulted in a 1st place finish for the varsity boys, another overall win for Luke Thompson, and another Runner Up finish for Cain Evans. The varsity girls finished 2nd (N Platte beat Chillicothe by 3 points).
kchi.com
CHS Girls Tennis Reaches State Final 4 For 2nd Time In School History
The Chillicothe Tennis Team hosted the Class 1, Sectional 8 matches at Danner Park on Monday morning. Chillicothe claimed its first dual of the morning over Excelsior Springs 5-3. A few minutes later, Savannah squeaked out a win 5-4 over Lafayette County (Higginsville). Chillicothe won its match with a Doubles’ win by Washburn & Garr as well as Singles’ wins from Washburn, Garr, BeVelle, and Kieffer each in two straight sets.
kchi.com
CHS Boys Soccer Gets 4th Win; Beats Savannah 3-1
The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team took down Savannah on Monday night 3-1. The Hornets outshot the Savages 18-8 on the evening. Sam Reeter, Jonny Sanchez, and Jackson Reeter each scored a goal for the Hornets. The Reeter brothers each had an assist as well along with Wyatt Brandsgaard assisting the third goal.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Girls Golf Places 5th In Districts; 2 Golfers Qualify For States
The Chillicothe Girls Golf team finished 5th in the District meet at the Moila Golf Course in St. Joe on Monday. The Lady Hornets finished with a team score of 436, and had two golfers qualify for States. Izzie Montgomery received 5th place with a score of 95, which also...
kchi.com
Chip Seal Projects In Chillicothe Begin Soon
Chip Seal operations on several Chillicothe streets will begin soon. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the street department has been working to prepare the streets that will be sealed, including filling any potholes or other defects. She says the Chip seal is not meant to create a new smooth surface.
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
northwestmoinfo.com
Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries
A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe truck Driver Hurt in Accident Near Marceline
A St. Joseph truck driver was left with minor injuries Tuesday morning when his semi ran off the road and overturned. Troop B of the Highway Patrol says 37-year-old St. Joseph resident Getachew M. Asefa was driving a 2016 Freightliner eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 a quarter-mile east of the Marceline junction when he lost control of the truck in a curve on the wet roadway.
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
kchi.com
Grass Fire East of Chillicothe
A report of a Bush hog fire at a location just east of Route V at LIV 232. The call came in about 3:30 pm Monday and the fire department arrived to find the fire on the bush hog was out, but a grass fire had spread rapidly across a field. Mutual aid was requested from Chula and Wheeling, and the Conservation Department also supplied one person to help. The fire spread across a field and into some timber. About 1000 gallons of water and leaf blowers were used to put out the fire.
northwestmoinfo.com
Five Injured in Rollover Accident on I-35 Near Winston
A one-vehicle accident in Daviess County overnight sent the driver and four passengers to the hospital, two with serious injuries. The accident occurred as 30-year old Whittemore, Iowa resident was driving northbound on I-35 in Daviess County around 11 pm. The vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway into the median. The investigating trooper says the driver overcorrected, bringing the vehicle back to the roadway where it started to overturn. Three of the five occupants were ejected.
2 hospitalized after Daviess County pickup crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Monday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 2010 Ford F150 driven by Austin W. Constant, 31, Hot Springs, Arkansas, was northbound on Interstate 35 seven miles south of Cameron. The vehicle traveled off the right...
kttn.com
Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede
A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vega received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
kttn.com
Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35
Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County. The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm. The vehicle was driven by...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
kchi.com
Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Sunday, Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old George Logan Meinhardt of Kansas for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 and was amended to $5,000 cash only. He is held at Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Freightliner truck overturns injuring driver near Marceline
The Highway Patrol reports a Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries when a Freightliner truck overturned near Marceline on Tuesday morning, October 11th. An ambulance took 37-year-old Getachew Asefa to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. The truck traveled east on Highway 63 before it reportedly lost control on the...
