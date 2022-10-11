FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Health is putting an urgent warning for South Florida as RSV cases could be on the rise. This past weekend, the Salah Foundation Children's Hospital at Broward Health said its pediatric intensive care unit was overwhelmed with cases. "What we're seeing here is that patients are progressing to a level that requires great care," said Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Cortes. He is the chief of the pediatric department."For us, we call it common cold symptoms but it's called a respiratory syncytial virus."RSV is believed to be the contributing factor behind why all 12 of the hospital's PICUs were filled up,...

