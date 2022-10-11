ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15

Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Local Couple Gifts $5.5 Million to Broward Health Foundation After Receiving Exceptional Care at Broward Health Imperial Point

October 10, 2022 – Broward Health Foundation received a gift of $5.5 million last month from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, who made their home in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood. Their philanthropic gift is one of the largest one-time donations the foundation has received in recent memory.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Broward Health opening overflow units after recent rise in pediatric ICU patients

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Health is putting an urgent warning for South Florida as RSV cases could be on the rise. This past weekend, the Salah Foundation Children's Hospital at Broward Health said its pediatric intensive care unit was overwhelmed with cases.  "What we're seeing here is that patients are progressing to a level that requires great care," said Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Cortes. He is the chief of the pediatric department."For us, we call it common cold symptoms but it's called a respiratory syncytial virus."RSV is believed to be the contributing factor behind why all 12 of the hospital's PICUs were filled up,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World

A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
MIAMI, FL
businessnewsledger.com

Kaseya Sees Big Growth in Florida: CEO Fred Voccola Expects 1,500 New Employees in Miami Headquarters Next Year

Kaseya has experienced tremendous growth since it was founded in 2000. In the next year, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola expects that growth to explode in the Miami area. Miami is the home base for the worldwide IT management software company’s global headquarters, though Kaseya has had a presence in the city since 2004. In the coming year, Voccola said he expects the company to add 1,500 new employees to its Miami offices.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami Children’s Museum brings back Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash

Once again, the Miami Children’s Museum is bringing Halloween’s most fun event to South Florida. The annual Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash, co-chaired by Cheryl and Michael Jester and Kelly and Chris Melchiondo, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. Dress in...
MIAMI, FL
floridasportsman.com

Free to a good home, literally

I'm replacing my water heater for a tankless one and it would be a shame to throw it away since it's in excellent condition and works great. Free to anyone willing to pick it up in Cutler Bay, southern Miami-Dade County. This unit probably runs close to $1000. Call or text 305-338-7392.
CUTLER BAY, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately

Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
CORAL GABLES, FL
secretmiami.com

The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November

This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

50 Frighteningly Fun Things To Do In Miami This Halloween

The witching hour is close at hand, soon the ghosts will come out to play, cackling witches will soar into the skies and ghoulish creatures will creep out from their lairs. Halloween is almost upon us and we’ve already started planning for the spookiest nights of them all. From haunting candlelit concerts to historic ghost tours, here are 50 frighteningly fun things to do this Halloween in Miami:
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward libraries just got rid of late fees. And they’re eliminating any unpaid late fines, too.

Hundreds of thousands of book borrowers can finally say goodbye to library late fees in Broward. Broward County libraries will no longer charge a daily late fee for books that are overdue, providing welcome relief to many cardholders in the county. Book borrowers will not be fined if they end up returning a book past its due date, however, they will be responsible for paying for books that are ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Student accused of bringing gun to elementary school in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Parents are demanding answers after a gun scare Monday at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Hialeah. Parents told Local 10 News it was a fifth grader who brought the gun on campus. Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement Tuesday that read,. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools...
HIALEAH, FL

