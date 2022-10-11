Read full article on original website
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Local Couple Gifts $5.5 Million to Broward Health Foundation After Receiving Exceptional Care at Broward Health Imperial Point
October 10, 2022 – Broward Health Foundation received a gift of $5.5 million last month from Marvin H. Weiner and Jacqueline J. Bernstein, who made their home in Fort Lauderdale’s Harbor Beach neighborhood. Their philanthropic gift is one of the largest one-time donations the foundation has received in recent memory.
Click10.com
‘We’ve reached a new low’: Sparks fly at Broward school board meeting over failed hiring
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sparks flew at a meeting of the Broward County School Board Wednesday after Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said the district had to start from scratch in its search for a chief facilities officer, after she removed a candidate from consideration. The role, which would have responsibilities...
Broward Health opening overflow units after recent rise in pediatric ICU patients
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Health is putting an urgent warning for South Florida as RSV cases could be on the rise. This past weekend, the Salah Foundation Children's Hospital at Broward Health said its pediatric intensive care unit was overwhelmed with cases. "What we're seeing here is that patients are progressing to a level that requires great care," said Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Cortes. He is the chief of the pediatric department."For us, we call it common cold symptoms but it's called a respiratory syncytial virus."RSV is believed to be the contributing factor behind why all 12 of the hospital's PICUs were filled up,...
WSVN-TV
Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity kicked out of University of Miami due to claims of members spiking drinks with drugs
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, which is also known as Sig Ep, has been kicked off the University of Miami’s campus because of some serious allegations made against the chapter. According to reporting done by student run newspaper the Miami Hurricane, one of the...
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Oldest Neighborhood Is Considered One Of The Coolest In The World
A beloved Miami district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. Coming in at number 29, Coconut Grove is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods this year, which was compiled by polling 20,000 city-dwellers around the world through their annual index survey. While...
businessnewsledger.com
Kaseya Sees Big Growth in Florida: CEO Fred Voccola Expects 1,500 New Employees in Miami Headquarters Next Year
Kaseya has experienced tremendous growth since it was founded in 2000. In the next year, Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola expects that growth to explode in the Miami area. Miami is the home base for the worldwide IT management software company’s global headquarters, though Kaseya has had a presence in the city since 2004. In the coming year, Voccola said he expects the company to add 1,500 new employees to its Miami offices.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Children’s Museum brings back Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash
Once again, the Miami Children’s Museum is bringing Halloween’s most fun event to South Florida. The annual Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash, co-chaired by Cheryl and Michael Jester and Kelly and Chris Melchiondo, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. Dress in...
floridasportsman.com
Free to a good home, literally
I'm replacing my water heater for a tankless one and it would be a shame to throw it away since it's in excellent condition and works great. Free to anyone willing to pick it up in Cutler Bay, southern Miami-Dade County. This unit probably runs close to $1000. Call or text 305-338-7392.
An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami
The owners of Atmos Immersive Dining are actively searching for locations.
themiamihurricane.com
Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately
Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
secretmiami.com
The Enchanting NightGarden Light Installation Returns To Miami In November
This November, head on a nightly stroll through the magical Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens in Miami and experience breathtaking illuminations, special effects, and many more surprises — right on time for Christmas. For most, fall marks the beginning of the spooky season with its auburn pumpkins and warm lattes....
secretmiami.com
50 Frighteningly Fun Things To Do In Miami This Halloween
The witching hour is close at hand, soon the ghosts will come out to play, cackling witches will soar into the skies and ghoulish creatures will creep out from their lairs. Halloween is almost upon us and we’ve already started planning for the spookiest nights of them all. From haunting candlelit concerts to historic ghost tours, here are 50 frighteningly fun things to do this Halloween in Miami:
Click10.com
Broward Health forced to open overflow ICU units because of child respiratory illness surge
Usually, there’s a virus that appears as a common cold, but across the country, there is a spike of cases of a more serious virus and doctors say they want parents to be aware what to look for. Doctors issued a warning Tuesday as the virus that affects children...
University of Miami shuts down fraternity over disturbing video, allegations of drugging
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A fraternity at the University of Miami has been permanently closed and removed from the school’s campus after several women accused members of the chapter of drugging them at a party. Sigma Phi Epsilon has had a chapter at the UM campus since 1949,...
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
Broward libraries just got rid of late fees. And they’re eliminating any unpaid late fines, too.
Hundreds of thousands of book borrowers can finally say goodbye to library late fees in Broward. Broward County libraries will no longer charge a daily late fee for books that are overdue, providing welcome relief to many cardholders in the county. Book borrowers will not be fined if they end up returning a book past its due date, however, they will be responsible for paying for books that are ...
Click10.com
Student accused of bringing gun to elementary school in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – Parents are demanding answers after a gun scare Monday at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Hialeah. Parents told Local 10 News it was a fifth grader who brought the gun on campus. Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement Tuesday that read,. “Miami-Dade County Public Schools...
Little Mike’s opening second location in Pembroke Pines
The new location at 9843 Pines Blvd. is set to open in early November.
Click10.com
Local 10 Senior Political Reporter Michael Putney signing off the air, retiring after decades in TV
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney, Local 10′s intrepid senior political reporter, wouldn’t dare miss as important an election as the upcoming Florida general election. But after Nov. 8, all bets are off. After 30-plus years with WPLG and decades more in print and television journalism, he’s...
