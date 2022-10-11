Read full article on original website
CHS Volleyball Loses Heartbreaker In Final Set To St. Joe Christian
The Chillicothe High School Varsity Volleyball team dropped a close one to St. Joe Christian on Tuesday in five sets. The Lady Hornets lost set one 25-12, but bounced back to win set two 25-12. Then they split sets three and four, losing set three 25-21 and winning set four 25-17. In the final fifth set, St. Joe Christian was able to come away with the win 15-13.
CHS Boys Soccer Blows Out Lafayette 8-2; Jacob Adams Tallies Hat Trick
The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team took down Lafayette easily on Tuesday night with an 8-2 victory. Junior Jacob Adams starred for the Hornets offensively while notching a hat trick. Adams got the scoring started with two quick goals in the first 11 minutes. Jackson Reeter, Wyatt Brandsgaard, and...
CHS Boys Soccer Gets 4th Win; Beats Savannah 3-1
The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team took down Savannah on Monday night 3-1. The Hornets outshot the Savages 18-8 on the evening. Sam Reeter, Jonny Sanchez, and Jackson Reeter each scored a goal for the Hornets. The Reeter brothers each had an assist as well along with Wyatt Brandsgaard assisting the third goal.
CMS Softball Captures Undefeated Season
The Chillicothe Middle School Softball team finished the season 14-0 with a 15-0 victory over Trenton on Monday. Landry Marsh was on the mound for four innings allowing two hits and no runs, while walking zero and striking out nine. The girls had 14 hits. Hope Donoho and Lexy Smith...
Chip Seal Projects In Chillicothe Begin Soon
Chip Seal operations on several Chillicothe streets will begin soon. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the street department has been working to prepare the streets that will be sealed, including filling any potholes or other defects. She says the Chip seal is not meant to create a new smooth surface.
Five Injured in Rollover Accident on I-35 Near Winston
A one-vehicle accident in Daviess County overnight sent the driver and four passengers to the hospital, two with serious injuries. The accident occurred as 30-year old Whittemore, Iowa resident was driving northbound on I-35 in Daviess County around 11 pm. The vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway into the median. The investigating trooper says the driver overcorrected, bringing the vehicle back to the roadway where it started to overturn. Three of the five occupants were ejected.
St. Joseph Man Injured In Linn Co. Truck Crash
A truck crash in Linn County left a St. Joseph man with minor injuries Tuesday morning. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 5:25 am on US 36, near the Marceline junction. According to the report, 37-year-old Getachew M Asefa was eastbound when he lost control in a curve on wet pavement and ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail, and his semi overturned. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a safety belt.
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35
Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County. The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm. The vehicle was driven by...
Grass Fire East of Chillicothe
A report of a Bush hog fire at a location just east of Route V at LIV 232. The call came in about 3:30 pm Monday and the fire department arrived to find the fire on the bush hog was out, but a grass fire had spread rapidly across a field. Mutual aid was requested from Chula and Wheeling, and the Conservation Department also supplied one person to help. The fire spread across a field and into some timber. About 1000 gallons of water and leaf blowers were used to put out the fire.
Three Ejected In Rollover Crash
Three people were ejected from a vehicle that overturned on I-35 Wednesday night, two had serious injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash on I-35, three miles northwest of Winston. According to the report, at about 10:58 pm, the van driven by 30-year-old Jessica I Wright of Whittemore, IA was northbound and ran into the median, overcorrected and returned to the roadway, where the van began to overturn and went off the east side of the road, coming to rest on its wheels.
Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede
A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vega received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
Bookings For Livingston County
Three bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Sunday, Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old George Logan Meinhardt of Kansas for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 and was amended to $5,000 cash only. He is held at Caldwell County Detention Center.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
Freightliner truck overturns injuring driver near Marceline
The Highway Patrol reports a Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries when a Freightliner truck overturned near Marceline on Tuesday morning, October 11th. An ambulance took 37-year-old Getachew Asefa to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. The truck traveled east on Highway 63 before it reportedly lost control on the...
Two Crashes Leave Three Injured
Crashes in Caldwell and Daviess Counties left three injured Monday. At about 9:30 am in Caldwell County, a two-vehicle crash on Missouri 116 left a Kingston woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 56-year-old Sandra M Cornelison of Kingston was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened when Cornelison was westbound and made a left turn just as another vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Steven D Sander of Cowgil, attempted to pass her and ran into the driver’s side. Sander was not injured.
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Fall Festival set for October 14th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Fall Festival will be held near Hamilton next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive on October 14th and 15th. Gates will open at 9 o’clock each morning. Demonstrations will be held on both days. There will be...
Northbound Interstate 35 backed up south of Route 152 due to semi crash
Northbound I-35 is backed up Wednesday afternoon south of Missouri Route 152 due to a crash involving a semi.
Change of Venue Approved
The court proceedings for 41-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe has been moved to Clinton County. The Change of Venue was approved by Judge Ryan Horsman. Hall’s next court appearance on charges of alleged first-degree murder is set for December...
