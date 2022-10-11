A report of a Bush hog fire at a location just east of Route V at LIV 232. The call came in about 3:30 pm Monday and the fire department arrived to find the fire on the bush hog was out, but a grass fire had spread rapidly across a field. Mutual aid was requested from Chula and Wheeling, and the Conservation Department also supplied one person to help. The fire spread across a field and into some timber. About 1000 gallons of water and leaf blowers were used to put out the fire.

