Dade City, FL

fox13news.com

Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy

For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pasco County, FL
County
Polk County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Dade City, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Dade City, FL
Person
Miguel Pizarro
#Shooting#Violent Crime
10 Tampa Bay

Woman killed after being hit by car in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was struck by a car early Wednesday morning in Tampa, police said. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue on the Hillsborough River Bridge, which is near E. Sitka Street. Police said the woman was walking on the bridge in the roadway for an "unknown reason" and was hit by a car going northbound.
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox13news.com

Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
POLK COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man charged with DUI after refusing breathalyzer test in Leesburg

A Hillsborough County man was charged with DUI after he refused to take a breathalyzer test when stopped for speeding in Leesburg. Shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, a Leesburg police officer observed a vehicle traveling west on U.S. Highway 441 near County Road 44 at around 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. The officer used a radar gun to record the speed at 62 mph and made a U-turn to initiate a traffic stop, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
