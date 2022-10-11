Read full article on original website
Polk sheriff: Deputy expected to be OK after being shot; suspected shooter arrested
DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Polk County sheriff's deputy is expected to be okay after he was shot in the chest Wednesday night in Davenport, the sheriff's office said. The bullet was stopped by the deputy's bulletproof vest. Now, the suspected shooter is in custody. It happened around 10 p.m....
14-year-old in serious condition after he was accidentally shot in Largo, deputies say
A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says he was shot accidentally on Wednesday.
'The vest saved his life' Bulletproof vest saves deputy’s life in Polk County shooting, says sheriff
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A bulletproof vest saved a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a shooting Wednesday night, stated the sheriff. Gabriel Batista is being booked into the Polk County Jail facing charges of attempted murder on a law enforcement officer. More details are expected to be...
Suspect arrested for shooting Polk deputy
For the second time in two weeks, a Polk County deputy was shot in the line of duty. Wednesday night, a deputy, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was shot, but is expected to survive. The suspect was arrested.
Police identify possible gunman in deadly shooting outside Tampa bar
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police have identified a person who might be responsible for a deadly shooting outside of a downtown bar early Sunday morning. A second person is also wanted. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Damaso Bravo, 31, of Wimauma. He is facing three counts of aggravated...
DUI suspected in Polk County crash that killed toddler, broke 5-year-old’s neck
The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to an early morning crash that killed a 2-year-old child.
Kissimmee police officer arrested on grand theft, scheme to defraud charges
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee police officer surrendered to authorities Wednesday afternoon at the Osceola County Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the Kissimmee Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Kissimmee police Officer Plenio Massiah faces two counts of grand theft...
Deputies seek man who allegedly stole baked goods, stuffed them in pockets at 7-Eleven
Polk County deputies are looking for a man who allegedly stole pastries, donuts and danishes from a 7-Eleven store in Lakeland.
Watch: Man stopped by deputy after allegedly stealing truck with kids inside
TAMPA, Fla. — One Hillsborough County deputy jumped into action after he was told a man had stolen a truck with two young kids inside — and the whole thing was caught on camera. Around 6:42 p.m. on Oct. 10, a man flagged down Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez...
Gulfport PD: Investigation ‘exonerates’ officer after 15-year-old says he was rough with her at school
GULFPORT, Fla. - Gulfport police are responding to allegations from the family of a 15-year-old girl who said an officer was rough with her during an encounter at school last month. Maniya Sheriffe said she was being bullied at Boca Ciega High School by several girls. She said a Gulfport...
Child shot after argument in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A child was hurt during a shooting early Tuesday in Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to West Jefferson Street near Mercy Drive just after midnight. Investigators said a group of kids was walking in that area when another group confronted...
FHP: Floral City man involved in Hernando County collision; one critically injured
A Citrus County man became involved in a four-vehicle crash in Hernando County that critically injured one motorist and also wounded two others. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 7:30 a.m. collision on Wednesday, Oct. 12, occurred at the intersection of U.S. 98 and Lake Lindsey Road in the Brooksville area.
Woman killed after being hit by car in Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed after she was struck by a car early Wednesday morning in Tampa, police said. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue on the Hillsborough River Bridge, which is near E. Sitka Street. Police said the woman was walking on the bridge in the roadway for an "unknown reason" and was hit by a car going northbound.
Pasco County man hacked another man with machete, stabbed him to death during argument: deputies
A welfare check led Pasco County deputies to discover a man's body in Hudson Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.
Man texts family while held at gunpoint during carjacking, Florida police say
A man discretely texted family and friends as he was being held at gunpoint Sunday during an armed carjacking, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.
‘Rest well, Sheriff’: Late Polk County deputy promoted to ‘honorary sheriff’ at memorial service
At his memorial service Tuesday, the family of Blane Lane saw his dream come true, one he could no longer fulfill on his own.
Polk Sheriff's Office breaks ground on new substation in Poinciana
POINCIANA, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office broke ground on its new substation in Poinciana Wednesday. The new district office is being built on Marigold Avenue right next to the Polk County Fire Rescue station. A ceremony was held to mark the milestone. "Polk County has not stopped growing,...
Man charged with DUI after refusing breathalyzer test in Leesburg
A Hillsborough County man was charged with DUI after he refused to take a breathalyzer test when stopped for speeding in Leesburg. Shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, a Leesburg police officer observed a vehicle traveling west on U.S. Highway 441 near County Road 44 at around 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. The officer used a radar gun to record the speed at 62 mph and made a U-turn to initiate a traffic stop, according to the police report.
Mother fights to get her kids back after toddler accidentally shoots baby
TAMPA, Fla. — A mother is opening up for the first time since she was arrested after her toddler son shot his infant sister last month. Paula Concepcion is fighting to get her children back as she battles charges from that day. Since then, there have been a lot of questions about how it happened.
Pasco teen ‘wanted revenge’ after getting bullied on Xbox Live party, deputies say
A Paco County teen revealed his intention to light a juvenile's house on fire after he was bullied during an Xbox Live party chat, according to an arrest report.
