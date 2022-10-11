ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trego County, KS

Ellis teen ejected, seriously injured in Trego County rollover

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

ELLIS, Kan. (KSNW) — An Ellis teen was transported to Salina Regional Medical Center following a rollover crash that happened Monday evening in rural Trego County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevy S-10 pickup was traveling on Old U.S. 40 when it made contact with loose dirt and lost control. The pickup then entered the ditch and rolled, ejecting the driver and passenger.

The driver, 35-year-old Meagan L. Herrington of Ellis, was taken to Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital in WaKeeney for minor injuries.

The passenger, 15-year-old Jordyn L. Herrington of Ellis, was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with serious injuries.

The KHP crash report says the driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts.

