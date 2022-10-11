Read full article on original website
Raiders’ Davante Adams cited for assault for pushing photographer
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was cited for assault in the Kansas City Municipal Court for pushing a photographer to the ground.
KCTV 5
Grandview police change strategy as they struggle to fill officer positions
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point...
KCTV 5
KC metro mourns loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City metro is mourning the loss of longtime girls basketball coach Terry English. English passed away Tuesday from a stroke at the age of 72. Rick Zych, the boys basketball coach at Bishop Miege High School, said it will be tough not seeing...
KMBC.com
Shots fired at officers during pursuit through Independence and Kansas City, police say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police said multiple people are in custody in several different locations after a police chase through parts of Independence and Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. During that pursuit, which involved at least three different agencies, shots were fired at officers, police said. Independence Police said the...
KCTV 5
Grandview parent upset by high school fight
New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO.
kshb.com
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. replaces KU's Bill Self as Chiefs' Drum Honoree for Monday Night Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a scheduling conflict, Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been replaced as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs found his replacement across the parking lot.
KCTV 5
KCPD warns of street closings for 2022 Garmin KC Marathon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Over 26 miles of Kansas City roadways will be closing Saturday for the Garmin Kansas City Marathon, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. The marathon, which begins at Emmanuel Clever II Boulevard just south of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, incorporates a 26-mile...
4 in custody after shots fired at police during Kansas City chase
KANAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects after a high-speed chase on a Kansas City-area interstate. Just after 10:30a.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a vehicle at Truman and Menown they believed may have been involved in an armed disturbance earlier in the day, according to a media release from police.
KCTV 5
One dead, another seriously wounded in park shooting near Grandview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information on a fatal shooting Wednesday evening. The Grandview Police Department stated officers responded to a shots-fired call at O’Donnell Park in the 13500 block of Kurzweil Road about 5:20 p.m. They found Orson Roth...
Two people, dog die in Kansas City, Kansas mobile home fire
Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department said two people died in a mobile home fire near South 60th Drive and Kansas Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert canceled for missing Kansas City woman with dementia
The Missouri Highway Patrol has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Kansas City, Missouri. Sandra J. Riley, 77, was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of east 77th Street.
KCTV 5
New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO
Oak Grove High School hosts forum in response to fentanyl poisonings.
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
KCTV 5
Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
Funeral planned for Kansas City firefighter killed in Independence
Funeral plans are announced for Kansas City firefighter Anthony Santi who was shot and killed in an Independence parking lot Oct. 6.
KWCH.com
Bishop Miege mourns loss of legendary basketball coach Terry English
ROELAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A staple in the Kansas City high school sports community has passed away. Bishop Miege High School announced Terry English, who coached the Stags girls basketball team from 1975-2021, died Tuesday. He was 70 years old. Just a year ago, English was named the 2020-21...
Vacant KCK apartment catches fire second time in 6 months
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters fought an apartment fire near Southwest Boulevard and South Mill Street around noon Wednesday.
KCTV 5
KBI: Carjacking suspect dies after being shot by Topeka police officers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 33-year-old man held a large kitchen knife against a vehicle driver, then advanced toward responding police officers with the knife before they shot him, law enforcement stated. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicated the Topeka Police Department received word of a domestic disturbance just...
KCTV 5
Extensive backup on NB I-35 south of Highway 152 after brief shutdown
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A section of Interstate 35 was shut down Wednesday afternoon. The Liberty Police Department stated NB I-35, just south of Highway 152, was briefly closed, and as of 1:20 p.m. had just one lane open. Northbound traffic was expected to be backed up for a...
KCTV 5
Video shows police taking rape and kidnapping suspect Timothy Haslett Jr. into custody
Terry English was head coach of the Bishop Miege High School girls basketball team from 1975 to 2021. Today marks a sad day in the history of the Kansas City Fire Department and the KC metro as a whole. New protected bike paths for cyclists in KCMO. Updated: 2 hours...
