COLD CASE: 27th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Sterling Settle
BRANDWINE, Md.- Today marks the 27th anniversary of the homicide of Sterling Settle, a resident of Oxon Hill, Maryland. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Sterling and his family. On October 13, 1995 at approximately 4pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision In P.G. County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian collision in Fort Washington. The victim is 56-year-old Huerta Melendez of Montgomery Village, MD. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 10:55 pm, officers responded to the area of northbound Indian Head Highway and Kerby...
Frederick Man Arrested For Handgun And Drug Charges In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On October 12, 2022, Deputy Dixon conducted a traffic stop in the 29500 block of Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. The vehicle’s operator was identified as Juwan Matthew Favors, age 24 of Frederick. A probable cause search was conducted and located in the...
Police Have Located Parents of Little Boy Found in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police have located the parents of a little boy who was found alone in a parking lot early Wednesday in Silver Spring, Maryland. The boy was found at about 5:45 a.m. in a parking lot in the 700 block of Wayne Avenue, Montgomery County police said. The child...
2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a fatal vehicle accident that took place involving a motorcycle. At approximately 8:00 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to Renner Road, in the area of Leonardtown Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan.
Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 10/7/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Valley Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed over 20 Grams of suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew James Dlouhy, 28 of Great Mills, MD. Dlouhy was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.
Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
MCPD Attempting to Identify Child Found This Morning in Silver Spring
UPDATE: The child has been identified and parents have been located. Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a child found this morning on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. Per MCPD:. If you recognize this child, please call (301) 279-8000. He was found on Wednesday, October...
Child injured in Prince George’s Co. house fire
A child was seriously injured in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, house fire Wednesday night. Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Allies Road, off of Suitland Road in Morningside. When firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke was bellowing from the kitchen area.
Police Searching For Stolen Four-Wheeler In Calvert County
ST. LEONARD, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a burglary and theft that occurred in the 5300 block of Williams Wharf Road in St. Leonard. Investigation revealed sometime between 11 a.m. on Oct. 4 and 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 5, an unknown suspect (s)...
Two Patients Being Taken To The Hospital After Crash In Mechanicsville
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that multiple people were injured as a result of a vehicle crash. At approximately 6:45 p.m. on October 11, first responders were dispatched to the 26000 block of Budds Creek Road for a reported crash with possible injuries. EMS arrived...
Man dies after struck by vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - A man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County Tuesday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. near Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area. Police found the man in...
Police Search For Maryland Killer Responsible For Gruesome Death Of 26-Year-Old Man
Police are searching for a suspect who killed a 26-year-old man in a morning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street, according to Baltimore police.
Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210
A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
17-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose in Prince William County
Prince William County Police are addressing how they’re combating fentanyl dangers county-wide days after a teenage boy in Manassas died from a suspected fentanyl overdose. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the story. MORE: https://bit.ly/3etRaeg.
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks The Whereabouts Of George O’dell, Jr.
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of George Edward O’dell, Jr., 32 of Chesapeake Beach, MD. O’Dell is wanted for child support. Anyone with information in regards to O’Dell, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office...
Sheriff Seeking Identity For Theft Suspect At Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:55 pm, the suspect loaded a shopping cart with merchandise at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Lexington Park and left the store without paying.
Pedestrian dead after crash in Fort Washington
A man is dead after being hit by a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, late Tuesday night. According to Prince George’s County police, the accident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Kirby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area. When...
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 3, 2022 – October 9, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,418 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-57846. On October 5, 2022, Deputy Tavares responded to the 5300 block of Williams Wharf...
