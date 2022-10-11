ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

WSU offense out of sync in 24-10 loss to OSU

WASHINGTON STATE'S OFFENSE never found its rhythm and the defense eventually tired in the second half as the Cougs fell 24-10 to Oregon State in Corvallis on Saturday. OSU snapped Wazzu's eight-game series win streak in large part by bottling up the Cougar offensive air attack. Cameron Ward had precious...
CORVALLIS, OR
3 instant takeaways from WSU's uninspiring 24-10 loss to OSU

THE WASHINGTON STATE offense never awoke from its slumber at Oregon State, scoring just 10 points and registering just 301 yards of offense in a 24-10 loss. It was a breakdown in all facets of the game from quarterback to receivers to offensive line. Now headed into the bye, WSU has a whole bunch of issues to.
PULLMAN, WA
WSU offense starts cold as ice, at half trails 10-3 at OSU

WASHINGTON STATE HAD a horrific first quarter at Oregon State on Saturday, failing to get a first down on its first two possessions and giving up a big special teams play on the opening kickoff. The Cougar defense played well and it had its moments, but OSU still held a cringe-worthy 129-1 edge in total offense in the first quarter. At the end of the first half, however, WSU "only" trailed 10-3.
PULLMAN, WA
