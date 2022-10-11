Read full article on original website
WSU offense out of sync in 24-10 loss to OSU
WASHINGTON STATE'S OFFENSE never found its rhythm and the defense eventually tired in the second half as the Cougs fell 24-10 to Oregon State in Corvallis on Saturday. OSU snapped Wazzu's eight-game series win streak in large part by bottling up the Cougar offensive air attack. Cameron Ward had precious...
3 instant takeaways from WSU's uninspiring 24-10 loss to OSU
THE WASHINGTON STATE offense never awoke from its slumber at Oregon State, scoring just 10 points and registering just 301 yards of offense in a 24-10 loss. It was a breakdown in all facets of the game from quarterback to receivers to offensive line. Now headed into the bye, WSU has a whole bunch of issues to.
WSU offense starts cold as ice, at half trails 10-3 at OSU
WASHINGTON STATE HAD a horrific first quarter at Oregon State on Saturday, failing to get a first down on its first two possessions and giving up a big special teams play on the opening kickoff. The Cougar defense played well and it had its moments, but OSU still held a cringe-worthy 129-1 edge in total offense in the first quarter. At the end of the first half, however, WSU "only" trailed 10-3.
ESPN's College GameDay heads to No. 12 Oregon for battle vs. No. 11 UCLA
For the first time this season, ESPN's College GameDay will head to the west coast for the No. 12 Oregon (5-1, 3-0) matchup with No. 11 UCLA (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday, October 22nd. Oregon will host College GameDay for the first time since 2018 against Stanford. GameDay visited UCLA last...
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Washington State Cougars
The Oregon State Beavers return to the comforts of home after back to back road games, to host the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz.
What They're Saying: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will return to Corvallis for its annual Homecoming game on Saturday when it...
