WASHINGTON STATE HAD a horrific first quarter at Oregon State on Saturday, failing to get a first down on its first two possessions and giving up a big special teams play on the opening kickoff. The Cougar defense played well and it had its moments, but OSU still held a cringe-worthy 129-1 edge in total offense in the first quarter. At the end of the first half, however, WSU "only" trailed 10-3.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO