Sullivan County, NY

Comments / 2

Two motorcycles collide in Saugerties, hospitalizations and criminal investigation follow

A Catskill man riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind on Rte. 32 by a 1998 Honda motorcycle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. According to Saugerties police, he accident left the Honda rider with multiple injuries in Albany Medical Center, while the Harley operator was charged with license-related misdemeanors in an ongoing investigation.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis Police warn of car break-ins

PORT JERVIS – Port Jervis City Police are investigating several reported cases car larceny involving the theft of valuables from unlocked cars during the overnight to early morning hours of October 10 to 11 in the third Ward neighborhoods of Canal Street, Kingston Avenue and Culvert Street. Anyone with...
PORT JERVIS, NY
