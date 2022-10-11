Read full article on original website
Main break may result in loss of water for up to 48 hours for some Newburgh residents
The main break erupted on Little Britain Road.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Two motorcycles collide in Saugerties, hospitalizations and criminal investigation follow
A Catskill man riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind on Rte. 32 by a 1998 Honda motorcycle on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. According to Saugerties police, he accident left the Honda rider with multiple injuries in Albany Medical Center, while the Harley operator was charged with license-related misdemeanors in an ongoing investigation.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Portable generator starts garage fire that destroys two cars, damages house
ARLINGTON – A fire that started from recent use of a portable emergency generator destroyed a garage and two cars inside as well as extended to main portions of the house. The fire, just before 9 a.m. on Monday, broke out at 15 Edwin Road in the Arlington Fire District.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Port Jervis Police warn of car break-ins
PORT JERVIS – Port Jervis City Police are investigating several reported cases car larceny involving the theft of valuables from unlocked cars during the overnight to early morning hours of October 10 to 11 in the third Ward neighborhoods of Canal Street, Kingston Avenue and Culvert Street. Anyone with...
HV Thieves Crash On New York’s Most Dangerous Road At 100 MPH, 2 At Large
Suspects fleeing an alleged robbery caused a very scary situation as they fled on a very dangerous road in the Hudson Valley at speeds of 100 MPH. On Tuesday around 11 a.m., New York State Police were told about a reported robbery attempt at the Walgreens on Freedom Plains Road in Poughkeepsie.
Saugerties PD look for car involved in motorcycle crash
On October 11 Matthew S. Altenau was driving a motorcycle North on State Route 32 in Saugerties with Fredrick J. Willaims following. Police reported the two motorcyclists crashed as they approached Old Kings Highway.
Police search for missing 16-year-old girl in Kingston
Geyly Senayda May Asig is between 4 feet 9 inches and 4 feet 11 inches and is approximately 125 pounds.
New York Man Tried To Kill Hudson Valley Cop Near Kids; Sentencing
The New York City man will likely spend the rest of his life in jail. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Desean Owens, 31, of the Bronx, was sentenced to a total of 58.5 years to life in state prison in connection with the shooting of City of Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone, on August 29, 2020.
Hey Guy at the 4 Way Stop in Poughkeepsie: You’re an Entitled Jerk
There’s a new 4 way stop sign at Cedar Street and Fairview Avenue in Poughkeepsie. It’s been there for a month or so, but it’s still pretty new. Not only is it a 4 way stop, there are flashing red lights to warn that there is a stop for everybody. Well, almost everybody. Apparently there is a guy who doesn’t think the rules apply to him. So what did this guy do?
hudsonvalleyone.com
Multi-car accident leads to DWI arrest of High Falls resident
Ulster County police allege a man driving in the Town of Rochester while intoxicated “struck a retaining wall, continued back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle at the stop sign.”. On Oct. 7, 2022 at approximately 5:18pm, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a car accident in...
Delaware County crash leads to DWI arrest
On October 1st in the Town of Stamford, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies observed a vehicle that appeared to have gone off of the roadway and sustained damage.
Police Pursue 'Persons Of Interest' After Fire Set At School In Brewster
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for. help to identify three men who were seen leaving the area of a school moments before a fire was set. The incident took place in Putnam County on Monday, Oct. 10, at the Garden Street School in the village of Brewster.
Trio crashes car on NYS parkway after attempting to rob upstate Walgreens: report
Three alleged robbers crashed in their car on a New York State parkway after trying to rob an upstate Walgreens Tuesday morning.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
New York Hunter Found With Illegal Donuts In Hudson Valley
A New York Hunter is accused of illegally using donuts as bear bait on state land in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released another Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC's Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State's Environmental Conservation Law, protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York, according to the DEC.
Highland Mom Charged With Letting Son, 10, Get 'Real' Tattoo, Police Say
A Hudson Valley mom has been charged with allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to get a permanent tattoo. Ulster County resident Crystal Thomas, age 33, of Highland, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 4, said the town of Lloyd Police. According to Chief James Janso, of the town of Lloyd, Thomas...
This Undiscovered Hudson Valley Hamlet is Only 2 Square Miles Big
The Hudson Valley is one of the most magical places in New York state. Each season brings a new beginning and something unique to explore. There's something for everyone in the Hudson Valley. Whether you're a nature lover, foodie, beer, cider or wine enthusiast or someone who admires art, you can find it in different counties.
Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site
Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
