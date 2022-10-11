ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

sciotopost.com

Ross County – Handgun Stolen in Slur of Car Thefts in Chillicothe

Chillicothe – Ross County sheriff’s office is investigating a half dozen car break-ins at Sulphur Spring road overnight. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office was called to the scene of several car break-ins around 5:30 am, when deputies arrived they talked to two people that reported that their car doors were opened and the contents inside were rummaged through.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Columbus police arrest 13 gang members during 18-month investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than a dozen members of a criminal street gang in Columbus were arrested earlier this week during an operation by the Columbus Division of Police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and ATF Task Force. The 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 (Bantu Life) criminal street gang...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three arrested following an Athens Co. drug raid

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, October 12, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 4072 Center Street, New Marshfield in Athens County after an investigation into recent drug activity at the residence. Sheriff Smith said, “Agents with the Task Force, Athens County...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

2 teens killed in separate shootings

COLUMBUS – For the second time in three days, Columbus police are investigating a shooting that has taken the life of a teenager. Thirteen-year-old Sinzae Reed was shot to death at approximately 5:46 p.m. in the 800 Block of Wedgewood Drive where he was found by officers arriving at scene after being dispatched on a reported shooting, Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police: Three pre-teens steal woman’s purse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three pre-teens they said stole a 61-year-old woman’s purse from her vehicle. Police said the incident took place Monday on the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue at approximately 9:55 a.m. According to police, the three children, two of whom police said were boys about 12 years […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old arrested in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. Police say Omarion King was arrested Tuesday evening by SWAT officers just before 10 p.m. and charged with the shooting deaths of Eugene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Boy, 13, dead in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe pharmacy burglarized by masked bandit

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local pharmacy was broken into during the early morning hours of Friday. According to reports, a masked individual broke into Henderson’s Pharmacy on West Main Street in Chillicothe. Police officials said the suspect busted through a glass door on the southeast side of the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene. According to a Whitehall […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus elementary school, police said. Columbus police responded to Weinland Park Elementary School on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue about 3:20 p.m. on a report of a woman, later identified as Shantel Mayle, 32, outside the school […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teen arrested after posting a school threat on social media

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairfield County teen was arrested yesterday after a school threat was posted on social media. According to Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape, deputies and detectives were dispatched to Lakeview Junior High Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff said following an investigation by detectives a juvenile suspect...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims the life of a Pickaway Co. woman

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash claimed the life of a Pickaway County woman yesterday evening. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Duvall and Lockbourne Eastern Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a commercial dump truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 23-year-old Michael D. Linek Jr. of Ashville.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

