Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Handgun Stolen in Slur of Car Thefts in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Ross County sheriff’s office is investigating a half dozen car break-ins at Sulphur Spring road overnight. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office was called to the scene of several car break-ins around 5:30 am, when deputies arrived they talked to two people that reported that their car doors were opened and the contents inside were rummaged through.
Columbus police arrest 13 gang members during 18-month investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than a dozen members of a criminal street gang in Columbus were arrested earlier this week during an operation by the Columbus Division of Police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and ATF Task Force. The 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 (Bantu Life) criminal street gang...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three arrested following an Athens Co. drug raid
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, October 12, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at 4072 Center Street, New Marshfield in Athens County after an investigation into recent drug activity at the residence. Sheriff Smith said, “Agents with the Task Force, Athens County...
sunny95.com
2 teens killed in separate shootings
COLUMBUS – For the second time in three days, Columbus police are investigating a shooting that has taken the life of a teenager. Thirteen-year-old Sinzae Reed was shot to death at approximately 5:46 p.m. in the 800 Block of Wedgewood Drive where he was found by officers arriving at scene after being dispatched on a reported shooting, Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Homicide Unit said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus police: Three pre-teens steal woman’s purse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for three pre-teens they said stole a 61-year-old woman’s purse from her vehicle. Police said the incident took place Monday on the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue at approximately 9:55 a.m. According to police, the three children, two of whom police said were boys about 12 years […]
19-year-old arrested in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. Police say Omarion King was arrested Tuesday evening by SWAT officers just before 10 p.m. and charged with the shooting deaths of Eugene […]
clayconews.com
ARRESTS: NARCOTICS SEIZURE DURING LATE SEPTEMBER 2022 TRAFFIC STOP IN PERRY COUNTY, OHIO
PERRY COUNTY, OH - Perry County Sheriff William R. Barker is reporting that a traffic stop in late September 2022 by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies is being investigated by the Perry County Special Investigations Unit. On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 04:08 A.M. Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Law enforcement in Ross Co. are searching for a missing elderly man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man suffering from Dementia. According to reports, 79-year-old John Cook was last seen leaving his Governors Place in the city. He is described as a white male wearing a camo OSU hat, flannel shirt, and black...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
Police: Boy, 13, dead in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe pharmacy burglarized by masked bandit
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local pharmacy was broken into during the early morning hours of Friday. According to reports, a masked individual broke into Henderson’s Pharmacy on West Main Street in Chillicothe. Police officials said the suspect busted through a glass door on the southeast side of the...
Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene. According to a Whitehall […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police identify 13-year-old shot, killed in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Sinzae Reed shot in the street. He was taken to OhioHealth Doctors West...
Police searching for 12-year-old suspects in south Columbus purse snatching
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two 12-year-old suspects accused of stealing a 61-year-old woman's purse on the city's south side. Police said the incident happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue on Monday. Three suspects approached the woman...
Police: Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus elementary school, police said. Columbus police responded to Weinland Park Elementary School on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue about 3:20 p.m. on a report of a woman, later identified as Shantel Mayle, 32, outside the school […]
Police: Man intentionally crashed head-on into car after argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested Monday morning after police said he crashed his car into another man's car on purpose. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Cassady Avenue off of East 5th Avenue for a report of a crash around 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen arrested after posting a school threat on social media
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A Fairfield County teen was arrested yesterday after a school threat was posted on social media. According to Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape, deputies and detectives were dispatched to Lakeview Junior High Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff said following an investigation by detectives a juvenile suspect...
Police: Woman shot during argument at Whitehall Kroger parking lot
WHITEHALL, Ohio — A woman was shot during an argument in the parking lot of a Kroger in Whitehall on Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. outside the Kroger located at 3675 East Broad Street. The woman drove herself to the hospital after the shooting. She...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of a Pickaway Co. woman
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A crash claimed the life of a Pickaway County woman yesterday evening. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Duvall and Lockbourne Eastern Road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday after a commercial dump truck collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by 23-year-old Michael D. Linek Jr. of Ashville.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 20: Several guns introduced in Wagner trial but none are the murder weapons
WAVERLY, Ohio — Dozens of guns were introduced on the twentieth day of George Wagner’s trial in Pike County, but none of them had anything to do with the killing of eight members of the Rhoden family. State prosecutors introduced numerous guns that they said they found when...
Comments / 0