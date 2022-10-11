Read full article on original website
newportthisweek.com
Daffodil Bulb Give-Away this Saturday, 10/15
Get your daffodil bulbs FREE! This Saturday, October 15, 30,000 bulbs will be given away by the organizers of Newport Daffodil Days from 9 a.m. – noon at Easton’s Beach. Please, no early arrivals – this a volunteer-led effort so the daffy crew appreciates your cooperation in arriving at 9 a.m. or later.
rinewstoday.com
Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location
UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place due to their physical needs. The agencies who serve the homeless or unhoused have unique “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing, or with bunk bed type sleeping. At this time there are no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often we’ve been told.
rinewstoday.com
Follow-Up: Plans for little house village for emergency winter housing gets swift response
Our story yesterday about the potential of individual pallet housing units being used for emergency shelter as cold weather approaches resulted in a flurry activity to clarify and update. News stories followed with multiple media outlets, including one which showed a cleared swath of land at the Pastore Center, supposedly being prepared for the housing units.
Brown Daily Herald
RISD student vendors sell creations at annual craft fair
Looking down on Benefit Street from the top of College Hill Saturday, only a sea of bobbing heads was visible — adults, children and dogs all making their way slowly through a vibrant crowd. Myriad tables lined both sides of the street, displaying the creations of student and alum vendors at the Rhode Island School of Design’s annual fall craft fair.
newportthisweek.com
Emmy Winner Bequeaths $2.5 M to Local Charities
The music and television industries lost a true legend when Roger Englander, Emmy and Peabody award-winning producer and director, died in February 2021. It’s likely there are few of his admirers who know that in 2002, Englander retired to Newport, having owned his condominium at Moorland Farms since 1985. A 50- year resident of Greenwich Village in New York City, Newport was his weekend hideaway. He brought with him a passion for classical music, a desire to make it more widely accessible, a devotion to education and preservation, and a wise and bright spirit.
rimonthly.com
Find Fun and Frights with These 9 Local Fall Festivals and Activities
Corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides, oh my! Get lost in the maize (ha!) with these extravagant designs and themes. Then hop on over for a hayride and pick your very own Great Pumpkin for carving and pie making. See you at the exit!. Adams Farm, Cumberland. Check out not...
WCVB
Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Home | Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
Hundreds attend vigil for 2 Barrington teachers who died suddenly
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds gathered at Sowams Elementary School in Barrington on Wednesday night to honor two teachers who died suddenly this year. The teachers both taught at the school, which teaches kindergarten through third grade, for more than two decades. “No matter how dark it might seem, it will never overcome the light […]
whatsupnewp.com
“Six Picks” Halloween Frights! Scary attractions in RI and nearby MA this season
As we continue to celebrate the 2022 Fall season, this week we highlight six of the scariest Halloween attractions around the region. Be warned, some of these events are not for the faint of heart. Note: Most of these attractions are not recommended for young children. Check the websites for details.
Valley Breeze
Bankrupt developer leaves Deer Run residents on the hook
SMITHFIELD – Residents of Deer Run Estates say they appreciate the town’s effort to finish the project, though those who opted for developer John O’Hearne to build their homes say they are still on the hook mechanic liens and structural issues in their homes. Three residents of...
Turnto10.com
Barrington community holds candlelight vigil for two beloved teachers
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — At least 100 students, parents and faculty members from the Sowams Elementary School community gathered on the school’s front lawn to honor two teachers who recently died. Candles were lit Wednesday evening as the principal of Sowams Elementary and members of the parent-teacher association...
Valley Breeze
Family donates new appliances to NPHS special education classroom
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local family has donated a complete set of new kitchen appliances to a special education classroom at North Providence High School. School-to-Career Counselor Jim Curtis said he’s been trying for years to replace the aging appliances, which are used by students to learn key life skills.
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!
(Photo by Владимир Васильев) (ATTLEBORO, MA) It's that time of year again- the trees are beginning to turn beautiful shades of reds and oranges before finally falling to the ground, children are busy at work deciding Halloween costumes, and the Attleboro Farmers Market has announced there are only 2 markets left this season.
Why Puerto Ricans rallied to change a Providence street name
Its former Bishop Street name bared too much resemblance to a vulgar word in Puerto Rican Spanish.
Turnto10.com
Cranston's mayor pushes back against proposed homeless village
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — As temperatures continue to drop in Rhode Island, state officials are tossing around ideas on how and where to house homeless people during the winter. “We’re looking at all different options and you know some of them are being embraced and others aren’t, so we...
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket moves to acquire riverside property
PAWTUCKET – Despite pushback from a few councilors and members of the public, the City Council last week voted to move forward with the purchase of nearly 10 acres of property along the Seekonk River without removing language that could tie the deal to the fate of Morley Field.
newportthisweek.com
Middletown Candidate Forum on Thursday, 10/13
Candidate Forums continue this Thursday, October 13th with a forum at Innovate Newport featuring the candidates for Middletown Town Council. The public is invited to attend in-person or tune in via the link provided below. The forum is hosted by Involve Newport, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, Newport This Week and the League of Women Voters and begins at 6:30 p.m at Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway.
hwy.co
Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists
Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
GoLocalProv
Cranston Councilor Opposes Pallet Housing Project for the Homeless
With thousands of Rhode Islanders homeless and winter cold hitting soon, an innovative idea to provide a new form of safe temporary housing on state land is being opposed by a local councilman. Cranston Councilman Matthew R. Reilly (R-Ward 6) on Monday called upon Governor Daniel McKee to drop his...
