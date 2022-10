CHAMPAIGN — After a 200-yard rushing day against Iowa, the Illini offense now sets its eyes on Minnesota. No. 24 Illinois was held out of the end zone in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Hawkeyes, but still had success on the ground. The Illini (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) had to turn to backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski after starter Tommy DeVito left the game with an ankle injury. Standout wide receiver Isaiah Williams also left the game with a concussion.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO