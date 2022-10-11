Read full article on original website
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. On August 16, 2022, John W. (Jack) Langell, 92, passed away after a sudden illness. Jack was born on March 4, 1930. He graduated from St. Peter’s High School in 1947, and was married to the former Victoria Marino on Nov. 15, 1952. Jack Langell was a retired New York City Police sergeant. He held a prominent position as liaison between the police commissioner’s office and the news media. Jack was also a military veteran, having served in the United States Air Force from 1947 to 1950. His military duties included working as a radio repairman on aircraft involved in the Berlin Airlift, as a result of which he was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal with Berlin Airlift Device. Following his retirement from the NYPD, Jack became the head of security at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn. He was well liked and admired by his friends, who aptly nicknamed him “Mr. Nice Guy,” and he was loved deeply by his family, for whom he remained a source of fatherly comfort, affection, and strength. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan C. Ottomanelli, 69, of Nazareth, PA, formerly of Staten Island, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg of Bethlehem. Joan was born on October 12, 1952, in Manhattan, New York, and raised in the Bronx; she was the beloved daughter of the late Albert W. and Elaine E. (Loewy) DePalma. Joan was an elementary school teacher for 37 years in New York for both Catholic and Public Schools. Most recently, she worked for PS 42, Staten Island, until her retirement six years ago. Joan started up and coached the St. Joseph Hill Academy Girls Softball Team. Throughout her teaching career, Joan was always the first to offer a helping hand and mentor new teachers. Read the full obit on SILive.
