ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 13, 2022: John Langell, NYPD sergeant and Air Force veteran, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. On August 16, 2022, John W. (Jack) Langell, 92, passed away after a sudden illness. Jack was born on March 4, 1930. He graduated from St. Peter’s High School in 1947, and was married to the former Victoria Marino on Nov. 15, 1952. Jack Langell was a retired New York City Police sergeant. He held a prominent position as liaison between the police commissioner’s office and the news media. Jack was also a military veteran, having served in the United States Air Force from 1947 to 1950. His military duties included working as a radio repairman on aircraft involved in the Berlin Airlift, as a result of which he was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal with Berlin Airlift Device. Following his retirement from the NYPD, Jack became the head of security at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn. He was well liked and admired by his friends, who aptly nicknamed him “Mr. Nice Guy,” and he was loved deeply by his family, for whom he remained a source of fatherly comfort, affection, and strength. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 12, 2022: Joan Ottomanelli, St. Joseph Hill softball coach, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Joan C. Ottomanelli, 69, of Nazareth, PA, formerly of Staten Island, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg of Bethlehem. Joan was born on October 12, 1952, in Manhattan, New York, and raised in the Bronx; she was the beloved daughter of the late Albert W. and Elaine E. (Loewy) DePalma. Joan was an elementary school teacher for 37 years in New York for both Catholic and Public Schools. Most recently, she worked for PS 42, Staten Island, until her retirement six years ago. Joan started up and coached the St. Joseph Hill Academy Girls Softball Team. Throughout her teaching career, Joan was always the first to offer a helping hand and mentor new teachers. Read the full obit on SILive.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

CityMD opens new location on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CityMD, a leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area, has expanded its operations on Staten Island with the opening of a new South Shore location. The new facility, located at 5788-5800 Amboy Rd. in Prince’s Bay, mark Summit Health’s fourth urgent care facility...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Retired transit worker with brain injury found

NEW MILFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — The wife of a retired New York City transit worker who has severe memory loss texted PIX11 News Wednesday to say, “He was found in Brooklyn! Thank you!” Stephanie Haas-Thorne did not provide any details about the condition of her husband, Michael “Shaka” Thorne, who had disappeared early Saturday morning […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Obituaries
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘Reflect and remember’: Snug Harbor’s World Trade Center Educational Tribute to reopen this weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tucked away in the South Meadow of Snug Harbor Cultural Center’s 83-acre campus, you’ll find a quiet, peaceful enclave of remembrance. Hidden by an avenue of trees and draped in rows of colorful perennials, the space is spiritually quiet and intentionally hallowed -- a nearby waterfall the only source of sound. It’s not a tangible burial ground -- one that possesses remains and graves -- but more than 250 Staten Island souls are at rest there. And there’s a handful of New York City firefighters who are now the keepers of this tranquil corner of land.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Former NYC doorman follows dream to launch new Staten Island gym and fitness clothing line

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fueled by his obsession with health and fitness, Ivan Santiago, 32, left a decade-long union job in Manhattan as a doorman to upstart his own business. “As I worked, I continued to save and save money. I’ve always wanted to create a fitness brand,” said the Dongan Hills resident, a native of New Jersey who relocated to Staten Island from Florida in 2009.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moravian Church#Central New Jersey#Glenmaura Senior Living#Holy Child Parish#New Dorp High School#Park University#St Peter S High School#Metuchen Reformed Church#The American Guild
CBS New York

NYPD: Abduction on Long Island sparks police chase, crash in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- We are learning new details about an abduction and police chase that started on Long Island and ended in Brooklyn. Five officers were injured. All are expected to be OK. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke to neighbors and has the latest on the investigation. "There was loud noises like helicopters and sirens," one person said. That's how neighbors described the end of a lengthy car chase Wednesday night on Long Island that came to an end in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn. "We saw three cops chasing one car, speeding -- going at least 80 miles -- this way. A state trooper,...
BROOKLYN, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover on Staten Island, NYC

Staten Island may be New York City’s least populated borough, but it is still home to plenty of eerie sites. From abandoned hospitals to once-prosperous theaters, the borough holds a long list of abandoned places waiting to be discovered. The borough even has a lost graveyard for boats that is New York City’s only remaining commercial marine salvage yard. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover on Staten Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Staten Island Parent

The Best Halloween-Decorated Houses on Staten Island

Halloween is certainly the most chilling time of year. And on Staten Island, many homeowners take that spooky factor to the next level. Here’s our guide to some of the best Halloween-decorated houses on Staten Island. But brace yourself, because some of these local haunts will make think you’ve left your cozy hometown and entered […] The post The Best Halloween-Decorated Houses on Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
anash.org

Hundreds Shake Lulav at JFK Airport

Hundreds of Jewish airline passengers performed the mitzvos of Sukka and Lulav at the Chabad Air Sukka and mitzva booth at JFK’s terminal 4. Bochurim and Anash from Crown Heights were on hand at JFK airport helping Jewish travelers perform the mitzva of Sukka and Lulav. Chabad of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Germany
trendingwork.com

New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!

Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
CLARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Moore Catholic High School celebrates 60th anniversary at LiGreci’s Staaten

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fetured in this week’s Best Dressed photo gallery are pictores snapped at Moore Catholic High School’s 60th anniversary dinner-dance, held at LiGreci’s Staaten, West Brighton, on Saturday, Sept. 24. Honored for their extraordinary contributions to the Graniteville school were alumnus Michael Anicito...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
92.7 WOBM

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy