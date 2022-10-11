Read full article on original website
Morning 4: 3 men reportedly stabbed, pushed fellow Washtenaw County inmate down stairs, killing him -- and other stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 3 men accused of kicking, stabbing fellow inmate to death inside Washtenaw County prison. Three men are accused of kicking and stabbing a fellow inmate...
Gov. Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
Washtenaw County COVID-19 cases headed in the right direction
Health officials in Washtenaw County are reporting an easing of COVID-19 cases. But at the same time, they are urging people to stay vigilant while the virus is still prevalent in the community. The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Washtenaw County showed decreases for the second week in a...
Republicans seek to unseat two Democrats on University of Michigan Board of Regents
ANN ARBOR, MI - A pair of incumbent Democrats are defending their University of Michigan Board of Regents seats against a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump and a financial asset manager. Regents Mike Behm and Katherine White are facing six candidates for their regent seats, but primarily Republicans...
Family of slain Hillsdale County teenager frustrated with court process
It’s been a tough few months for Mary and Robert Flint. Their son was shot and killed in Somerset Center in late May, and now, frustration is growing over where the case stands.
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash
A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
State of mental health care in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On World Mental Health Day, CBS Detroit is examining mental illness as metro Detroit had two high-profile cases take place within the span of just a few days. In Detroit, police officers shot and killed a man who struggled with a mental disorder. In Downtown Dearborn, a man, whose family says suffers from PTSD, allegedly gunned down a hotel clerk. "The mental health care system in Michigan is under great strain," Dr. Gerald Shiener, Chief of Psychiatry at Sinai Grace Hospital said. He sees the problem everyday. "We've really left behind the chronically mentally...
264 acres once donated to conservation group now for sale in Washtenaw County. Here’s why
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A decommissioned sand and gravel quarry in rural Washtenaw County near Ann Arbor, donated to a wetlands conservation group and once considered as an option for the organization’s headquarters, is now for sale on the open market. Stoneco, the operator of the mine, donated the...
From The Daily: New Michigan Medicine contract reveals a nursing system in critical condition
On Oct. 1, with the ratification of a new agreement by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, a months-long period in which nurses at Michigan Medicine had been working without a contract came to an end. The extended negotiation period was due to hospital administration and Michigan Medicine nurses’s failure to reach a new contractual agreement that would properly resolve the workplace problems that had permeated throughout the hospital.
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bedford Township (Bedford Township, MI)
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic crash on Saturday around 10:12 p.m. in Bedford Township. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
FULTON COUNTY FAIR BOARD: Board Approves Displaying Of Eyes Of Freedom Memorial
FAIR BOARD … Fulton County Fair Board hears updates of the upcoming Spooktacular, scheduled at the fairgrounds October 13 through October 16. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Fulton County Fair Board began their meeting at 7:00 p.m. on October 6 in Fulton Hall. Following a call to order the...
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station
In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
Driver, recent high school grad both killed in crash on Macomb Community College campus
WARREN, Mich. – A Warren driver and a recent high school graduate were killed Monday in a rollover crash on the campus of Macomb Community College. Officials said the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes roads in Warren. That intersection is on the south campus of Macomb Community College.
Michigan bank robbery causes elementary schools to lock down
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – A Comerica Bank in Brooklyn, Michigan was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday which caused two nearby elementary schools to go into lockdown. At around 2:00 p.m., Columbia Township Police responded to a call of a bank robbery in Brooklyn. According to police, a lone suspect entered the bank with a gun, […]
Michigan driver facing 8 new charges in deadly Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour crash
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia woman has received eight additional charges against her in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Benn previously had seven...
