ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
wemu.org

Washtenaw County COVID-19 cases headed in the right direction

Health officials in Washtenaw County are reporting an easing of COVID-19 cases. But at the same time, they are urging people to stay vigilant while the virus is still prevalent in the community. The number of reported COVID-19 cases in Washtenaw County showed decreases for the second week in a...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, MI
Coronavirus
Monroe County, MI
Health
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Lenawee County, MI
Health
Lenawee County, MI
Government
Lenawee County, MI
Coronavirus
County
Monroe County, MI
City
Adrian, MI
County
Lenawee County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Hillsdale, MI
City
Jackson, MI
Monroe County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
thelivingstonpost.com

Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

State of mental health care in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) -  On World Mental Health Day, CBS Detroit is examining mental illness as metro Detroit had two high-profile cases take place within the span of just a few days.  In Detroit, police officers shot and killed a man who struggled with a mental disorder. In Downtown Dearborn, a man, whose family says suffers from PTSD, allegedly gunned down a hotel clerk. "The mental health care system in Michigan is under great strain," Dr. Gerald Shiener, Chief of Psychiatry at Sinai Grace Hospital said. He sees the problem everyday. "We've really left behind the chronically mentally...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Covid 19#State Of Michigan
Michigan Daily

From The Daily: New Michigan Medicine contract reveals a nursing system in critical condition

On Oct. 1, with the ratification of a new agreement by the University of Michigan Professional Nurses Council, a months-long period in which nurses at Michigan Medicine had been working without a contract came to an end. The extended negotiation period was due to hospital administration and Michigan Medicine nurses’s failure to reach a new contractual agreement that would properly resolve the workplace problems that had permeated throughout the hospital.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hourdetroit.com

The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station

In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan bank robbery causes elementary schools to lock down

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – A Comerica Bank in Brooklyn, Michigan was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday which caused two nearby elementary schools to go into lockdown. At around 2:00 p.m., Columbia Township Police responded to a call of a bank robbery in Brooklyn. According to police, a lone suspect entered the bank with a gun, […]
BROOKLYN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy