ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

THE FIFTH Expands Global Footprint With US Launch, Bringing Award-Winning Social Creative Expertise to Los Angeles

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r7Bto_0iUZISWo00

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022--

Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced its global expansion into the North American market with the hire of experienced agency veteran Charles Ifegwu as its US Managing Director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005910/en/

Charles Ifegwu, US Managing Director, THE FIFTH, Los Angeles (Photo: Business Wire)

Based at Fox Studios in Los Angeles, THE FIFTH will aim to deliver on its continuous mission to do things differently for major brands by leading with culture and a trusted, transparent and professional approach. Charles’ appointment marks the first of a number of strategic hires the business will make in the months to come.

With over 17 years of experience leading marketing, creative, entertainment and agency operations, Ifegwu joins THE FIFTH from MOCEAN, where he led the client partnerships team. At THE FIFTH, he will be charged with driving US growth leaning on his own and THE FIFTH’s reputation within the entertainment and technology sectors.

Since launch in 2019, THE FIFTH has seen rapid growth from its creative-led influencer marketing proposition. Combining strategy, social insight, and cultural expertise, THE FIFTH has executed viral, inspirational, and lasting campaigns for the world’s most notable consumer brands out of its UK headquarters, and aims to duplicate its efforts where creativity and creator marketing reigns. UK clients include Disney, YouTube, Fenty Beauty, UKTV and Square. The business was also recently awarded four awards at the prestigious Influencer Marketing Awards 2022 including for its work with YouTube.

Supported by additional funding from parent company News UK and News Corp, the business is looking to expand internationally to better serve existing clients and take advantage of new business opportunities.

Oliver Lewis, CEO of THE FIFTH, said: “The US is a hugely important market for influencer marketing, but it’s one that has become commoditized and bland. With our creative-first approach that brings talent and culture together to create authentic storytelling, we believe that we can make a real mark on the US influencer space.

“To be based on the Fox Studios Lot is not only a great validation of the support we have received from our parent business, it also puts us at the heart of US entertainment and creativity and that’s a fantastic place for us to start in the region.”

Charles Ifegwu, US Managing Director, THE FIFTH, added: “THE FIFTH’s positioning as a social creative agency sets the business apart from the wider US influencer marketing space. THE FIFTH doesn’t just connect brands with talent, it brings together creativity, culture, talent and storytelling to build deep and long lasting relationships.

“This is a unique opportunity to help redefine the US influencer marketing space and to bring together the worlds of creative and social in a new and dynamic way.”

ABOUT THE FIFTH

THE FIFTH begins operations in the United States in October 2022, with eight employees and will maintain residency at FOX Studios, in Los Angeles.

The Fifth Agency is an award winning social creative agency who are experts in influential content. We have one clear mission: To do things differently. Our team of strategists, talent experts and creatives, based in London and LA, help our clients to tell inspiring, entertaining and influential stories that deliver measurable impact. We leverage our influencer marketing expertise to give our clients 360 social thinking and ensure that ALL of their touch points across social media are influential - not just the talent they partner with.

The agency was founded on a mutual understanding of what it means to have real influence and how to wield that power responsibly. As a co-founder of the IMTB (Influencer Marketing Trade Body), we are leaders in standards, social ethics and professionalism; we pride ourselves on a fully transparent and accountable relationship with clients and creators.

To learn more about the agency’s previous work, visit https://thefifthagency.com/case-studies/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005910/en/

CONTACT: Denise Penagos, US PR Lead, Creativ Strategies

denise@creativstrategies.com/ 9142614514Libby Darcy, External Communications Manager, News UK

libby.darcy@news.co.uk/ 07442328933

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA EUROPE UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MARKETING ADVERTISING COMMUNICATIONS SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING CONTENT MARKETING

SOURCE: THE FIFTH

PUB: 10/11/2022 11:45 AM/DISC: 10/11/2022 11:47 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

CEO of election software firm held on ID info theft charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers. Konnech Corporation’s Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, while computer hard drives and other “digital evidence” were seized by investigators from the county district attorney’s office, according to the office. Local prosecutors will seek his extradition to California. “We are continuing to ascertain the details of what we believe to be Mr. Yu’s wrongful detention by LA County authorities,” Konnech said in a statement that ended: “Any LA County poll worker data that Konnech may have possessed was provided to it by LA County, and therefore could not have been ‘stolen’ as suggested.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles councilmen resist resignation in racism scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles City Council members held out Thursday against overwhelming calls to resign for joining in bare-knuckles banter during a private meeting where a colleague was recorded making crude and racist remarks. Pressure mounted on Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to follow the lead of former council president Nury Martinez, who stepped down Wednesday for comparing another colleague’s Black son to a monkey, belittling Mexicans from the state of Oaxaca and making crass comments about Armenians and Jews. The council’s Friday meeting was canceled after acting council President Mitch O’Farrell said members couldn’t conduct business until the two step down. Raucous protesters shut down a meeting Wednesday. “There’s too much pain, there’s too much deep injury to the soul, to the spirit of this city,” O’Farrell said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here? Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts. Three current or former Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and it’s possible resignations in coming days could create new vacancies. The current mayor, Democrat Eric Garcetti, was named last year to become U.S. ambassador to India but the nomination appears stalled in the Senate because of sexual harassment allegations against one of his former top aides. Elections next month will bring a new mayor and several Council members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Justice: California's Orange County misused jail snitches

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the sheriff’s department and prosecutors in Orange County, California, ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants. The federal agency, which began investigating the allegations in 2016, issued a lengthy report detailing Orange County authorities’ use of the informants from 2007 to 2016 and their failure to release information, as required by law, about incriminating statements gathered by the snitches to lawyers for the accused. The report said the district attorney’s office had failed to conduct a full probe of the scandal that rocked the county of 3 million people and said it should “establish an independent body to conduct a more comprehensive review of past prosecutions involving custodial informants.” Orange County, which saw a number of criminal cases upended once the allegations came to light, stopped using the informants in 2016, the report said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
The Associated Press

Key LA leaders face political fallout for racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The three Los Angeles City Council members at the center of a scandal over a recording of racist comments have all had long, influential careers in state and local politics. Those careers are now in jeopardy as Kevin de Leon, Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo face enormous backlash to comments, made nearly a year ago, that were revealed this week. The recording captured a crude conversation between the three council members and a powerful labor union leader that included language to mock their colleagues while discussing the city’s redistricting process. Martinez resigned from the council Monday. De Leon and Cedillo have not resigned, despite calls to do so from numerous groups and politicians, including President Joe Biden.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Unbeaten USC, UCLA driving college football resurgence in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ralen Goforth is a standout linebacker at Southern California. His older brother, Randall, was a star cornerback at UCLA. With both of Los Angeles’ college football teams unbeaten midway through a season for the first time in a generation, the Goforth family group chat is an exciting place to be this fall. “He just sends (UCLA’s) scores in every week,” Ralen Goforth said with a sly grin. “And then he’ll send the eye emoji, the ‘look’ emoji. I know he’s talking to me. But I don’t even reply.” It’s a vibe playing out across Southern California among families, friends and just about anybody who loves sports. Excitement is high on both sides of this crosstown rivalry for the resurgence of two long-prominent football programs that spent far too much of the past decade-plus in irrelevance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy