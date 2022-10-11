Watch: Brawl at North Texas Hooters starts over candy, leads to injuries, police say

Plano police are investigating a confrontation at a Hooters restaurant that sent two adults to the hospital and resulted in a broken window on Thursday night, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

Police told WFAA and other media outlets that juveniles who were trying to sell chocolate bars at the Hooters restaurant, located at 720 Central Expressway in Plano, allegedly started throwing things around when management asked them to leave.

“They were being escorted out and causing issues, according to the detectives. Turning over chairs, throwing things,” Detective Jerry Minton of the Plano Police Department told KDFW-TV.

After the manager and a customer escorted the children out, three adults came in and began arguing with the manager, police said. The group attacked the manager with a hard object and broke his arm, according to the WFAA report.

The manager and customer were taken to a hospital but both have been released, police said.

Some employees were injured when one of the adults broke a restaurant window with a metal ashtray stand , KDFW-TV reported. It’s not clear how many employees were injured or the extent of their injuries.

Videos taken of the incident have gone viral.

Police told WFAA that the adults and juveniles left the scene before officers arrived, but they are reviewing the videos to identify who was involved. No arrests have been made. A police spokesperson told the Star-Telegram that the perpetrators likely will face charges of aggravated assault if located.