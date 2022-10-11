ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Watch: Brawl at North Texas Hooters starts over candy, leads to injuries, police say

By Harriet Ramos
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HInt8_0iUZICeQ00

Plano police are investigating a confrontation at a Hooters restaurant that sent two adults to the hospital and resulted in a broken window on Thursday night, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

Police told WFAA and other media outlets that juveniles who were trying to sell chocolate bars at the Hooters restaurant, located at 720 Central Expressway in Plano, allegedly started throwing things around when management asked them to leave.

“They were being escorted out and causing issues, according to the detectives. Turning over chairs, throwing things,” Detective Jerry Minton of the Plano Police Department told KDFW-TV.

After the manager and a customer escorted the children out, three adults came in and began arguing with the manager, police said. The group attacked the manager with a hard object and broke his arm, according to the WFAA report.

The manager and customer were taken to a hospital but both have been released, police said.

Some employees were injured when one of the adults broke a restaurant window with a metal ashtray stand , KDFW-TV reported. It’s not clear how many employees were injured or the extent of their injuries.

Videos taken of the incident have gone viral.

Police told WFAA that the adults and juveniles left the scene before officers arrived, but they are reviewing the videos to identify who was involved. No arrests have been made. A police spokesperson told the Star-Telegram that the perpetrators likely will face charges of aggravated assault if located.

Comments / 3

A republican and a REAL Texan!
2d ago

Police told WFAA that the adults and juveniles left the scene before officers arrived, but they are reviewing the videos to identify who was involved. No arrests have been made. A police spokesperson told the Star-Telegram that the perpetrators likely will face charges of aggravated assault if located.A bunch of thugs! And as usual, the "so called" police show up after everything is over! I have no respect for law enforcement anymore

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute

A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
PLANO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plano, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Plano, TX
City
Star, TX
CBS DFW

Criminal charges expected for woman who killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Criminal charges are likely to be announced soon against a woman whose wrong way trip down a freeway killed a Dallas police officer. Jacob Arellano was on his way to begin his work shift when a suspected drunk driver hit his SUV head on. It's expected that the wrong way driver, whose name has not officially been released, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter following the deadly head on collision. A collision that left officers who responded to the scene of traumatized. Police radio traffic recorded officers trying to stop a car going southbound in the northbound lanes of Spur...
DALLAS, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County

MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
MIDLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roommate Trouble Leads to Double Shooting at Arlington Apartments

Arlington Police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday afternoon involving two new roommates. Officials confirmed to NBC 5 that the shooting took place at the Stratton Apartment Homes on the 200 block of Hollandale Circle, on the west side of Texas 360 near East Abram Street on the city's east side, where two men go into an argument and started shooting at each other.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Hooters#Police#Chocolate Bars#Wfaa Tv#Kdfw Tv
ABC Big 2 News

MPD officer placed on leave following arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault.  The […]
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

A 28-Year-Old Texas Man is a Person of Interest in the Death of His Parents, Officials Say

Mike Scarlett and his 68-year-old wife were found dead in their Joshua, Tex., home. Scarlett was a well-known actor and writer in the independent film scene Mike Scarlett was a well-known writer and actor in the indie film industry in Texas. Over the years, he entered half a dozen short films in the Rack Focus Film Competition. Scarlett, 66, had plans to debut his latest 10-minute film, "The Cabin," at Rack Focus Film Competition at Richardson's Studio Movie Grill on Oct. 9. But he never got the chance. Three days...
JOSHUA, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE
nypressnews.com

Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Warrant issued for man accused of killing friend over basketball game

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A warrant was issued for the Dallas man accused of killing his friend, Asia Womack after she beat him in basketball game. Cameron Hogg, 31, is wanted in connection to the fatal South Dallas shooting. Womack was 21-years-old when she died from multiple gun shot wounds on the basketball court of Terry Park. "Asia loved basketball. She loved it to a point where she died doing what she loved, and shouldn't have died that way," said Womack's mother, Andrea. "She's eaten with this man, fed him and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way."Womack's family said they believe Hogg couldn't take losing, and subsequent teasing after Womack beat him at the game. The Womack family's pastor, Rev. John Delley, told CBS11 he had trouble understanding how Hogg could react so violently. "This is so senseless... you are embarrassed because a female beat you in basketball?" Anyone with information about Hogg's whereabouts should contact Detective Derek Koerner, at 214.671.3605.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
14K+
Followers
485
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy