San Antonio, TX

Student-athlete killed in head-on crash, Texas authorities say. ‘Void in our lives’

By Aspen Pflughoeft
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

A volleyball player and student-athlete died in a late-night car crash in Texas, authorities said.

Angelina “ Lina ” Martinez, 21, was driving in north San Antonio around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, when another driver going the wrong direction crashed into her head-on, KHOU reported. Both drivers died on the scene and one passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the San Antonio Police Department said in a news release.

KHOU identified the other driver as Carlos Morante. The injured passenger has not been identified, but they were in the car with Martinez.

Martinez played volleyball and attended Our Lady of the Lake University , the school said in a news release on Oct. 10. She majored in kinesiology and had played for the Saints volleyball team for three seasons. She was a junior, according to her player bio.

“The void in our lives is unreal,” a friend of Martinez posted on Facebook on Oct. 10.

Martinez also worked as a bartender at Chismosa’s Cantina , another friend said on Facebook.

The San Antonio restaurant posted on Facebook saying it “has suffered a tremendous loss.” The restaurant said that on the night she died, “she was there eating… she stopped in, just like she always did, so we could see her outfit (and) she could fuel up on food and tell us she loved us. We are all besides ourselves with grief.”

“The best way to describe Lina was loyal, confident and beautiful. To know her was to love her,” Chismosa’s Cantina y Comida Texicana posted on Facebook.

