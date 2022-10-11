Read full article on original website
Rebound In COVID-19 Symptoms After Pfizer's Antiviral Pill Might Be Due To Stronger Immune Response
Reports are circulating related to recurring COVID-19 symptoms after completing treatment and experiencing improvement after Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid. President Joe Biden and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci both experienced a COVID rebound after taking Paxlovid. The U.S. government researchers have...
Merck opts to develop, sell cancer vaccine with Moderna
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) opted to jointly develop and potentially sell a personalized mRNA vaccine with Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) for a $250 million upfront payment on Wednesday, sending the vaccine maker's shares up over 8%.
Phramalive.com
Company of the Year 2022: Pfizer – Building on COVID-19
The pharmaceutical giant, still riding high on the sales of Comirnaty and Paxlovid, is looking to a future of innovative oncology drugs and vaccines based on mRNA technology. All figures are in millions of dollars, except EPS. Best-selling products. All sales are in millions of dollars. Comirnaty = Direct sales...
Centre Piece Of Merck's $11.5B Acceleron Buyout Aces Late-Stage Cardiovascular Trial
Merck & Co Inc MRK announced topline results from the pivotal Phase 3 STELLAR trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of sotatercept, an investigational activin receptor type IIA-Fc fusion protein as an add-on to stable background therapy for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The drug is designed to tone down inflammation...
FOXBusiness
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in less than 2 months
Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla on Saturday said that has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in less than two months. Bourla, who heads the company that helped to create the widely used Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, said he was feeling well and symptom-free. "I’ve not had the...
Zacks.com
Moderna (MRNA) Up After Merck Exercises Option for Cancer Jab
MRNA - Free Report) were up 8.3% on Oct 12 after management announced that partner Merck (. MRK - Free Report) exercised an option under an existing collaboration agreement. Per the agreement, the companies will jointly develop and commercialize Moderna’s personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) candidate, mRNA-4157/V940. In consideration for...
CNBC
Pfizer says omicron shots substantially boosted antibodies against BA.5 subvariant in early human data
The early data from Pfizer looked at blood samples taken from 40 people ages 18 to 55 and 40 people older than 55 who received the omicron booster. Both age groups saw a substantial increase in antibodies that block the BA.5 subvariant from invading human cells. The FDA has authorized...
Zacks.com
VBI Vaccine (VBIV) Inks Deal With Agenus for Brain Cancer Study
VBI Vaccines (. VBIV - Free Report) stock increased almost 7% on Oct 12 after the company announced a collaboration with Agenus Inc (. AGEN - Free Report) to evaluate its cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic, VBI-1901 in combination with Agenus’ anti-PD-1 therapy balstilimab for primary glioblastoma (GBM) Shares of VBI...
Edgewise Therapeutics Announces Positive 6-Month Interim Results from the ARCH Open Label Study of EDG-5506 in Adults with Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD)
BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for the treatment of rare muscle disorders, announced today positive 6-month interim results from the ongoing ARCH study, an open label, single-center study assessing the safety, tolerability, impact on muscle damage biomarkers, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of EDG-5506 in adults with BMD. EDG-5506 is an investigational orally administered small molecule myosin modulator designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and BMD. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005743/en/ Figure 1. NSAA and NSAD Durable Improvements Observed Over 6 months of EDG-5506 Relative to Natural History (Graphic: Business Wire)
RSV vaccine race heats up with highly effective GSK shot
LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Data unveiled on Thursday showed GSK's (GSK.L) respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine was 82.6% effective in a keenly watched late-stage study involving older adults.
Zacks.com
Pharma Stock Roundup: FDA Oks Omicron Jabs for Kids, MRK, MRNA Partner for Cancer Jab
PFE - Free Report) /BioNTech (. MRNA - Free Report) for use in children as young as five years old. Merck (. MRK - Free Report) and Moderna announced the exercise of an option by the former to jointly develop a messenger RNA (mRNA)-based cancer vaccine. GSK plc’s (
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
MedicalXpress
Mediterranean diet improves immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma
Eating a Mediterranean diet rich in fiber, mono-unsaturated fatty acids and polyphenols, has been associated with improved immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma patients, a new study presented today at UEG Week 2022 has found. Experts anticipate that the diet will play an important role in the...
streetwisereports.com
Biopharma Co. Partners With Merck for Combo Drug Trial
Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX:NASDAQ) entered a partnership with Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK:NYSE) to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination treatment of Compass' CTX-471 plus Merck's Keytruda in a subpopulation of patients with certain metastatic or locally advanced cancers, reported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Dr. Joseph Pantginis in an October 11, 2022 research note. CTX-471 is a monoclonal antibody targeting CD137.
GSK Touts 'Exceptional Results' From RSV Vaccine Candidate In Older Adults
GSK plc GSK announced positive Phase 3 trial results for its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate for adults aged 60 years and above to be presented at IDWeek 2022. The company announced the headline results in June. "These are truly exceptional results given that today RSV remains one of...
endpts.com
On Pfizer's heels, GSK boasts 'truly exceptional' PhIII data for RSV vaccine — making a beeline to FDA
GSK — another frontrunner in the long race to develop a shot that can protect the elderly from respiratory syncytial virus infections — is out with what CSO Tony Wood calls “truly exceptional” Phase III results, opening the door to regulatory submissions in 2022. The update...
One Rejected BioMarin's Hemophilia Gene Therapy Goes Under FDA Review
The FDA accepted BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's BMRN resubmission of the marketing application for its investigational AAV gene therapy, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, for severe hemophilia A. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is March 31, 2023. At this time, the FDA has not communicated any plans to hold...
2minutemedicine.com
Ipilimumab addition to nivolumab showed no significant clinical benefit in resected advanced stage melanoma
Ipilimumab addition to nivolumab showed no significant clinical benefit in resected advanced stage melanoma. There was no significant difference in recurrence-free survival observed between all randomly assigned patients and the PD-L1 < 1% subgroup. The Incidence of adverse events of grades 3 or 4 was higher in the combination group....
cancernetwork.com
Optimal Sequencing of Immunotherapy Followed by BRAK/MEK Inhibitor Identified in BRAF+ Advanced Melanoma
Findings from the phase 3 DREAMseq trial indicated that the best course of treatment for individuals diagnosed with advanced BRAF-mutated melanoma is first-line nivolumab/ipilimumab, with BRAF/MEK inhibitors used in later-line settings. Treatment with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) in the first-line and BRAF/MEK inhibitors in subsequent lines appears to be...
Dice Therapeutics Aces Psoriasis Study and Stock Surges. What's Next?
Investors for months were anxiously awaiting the first-ever clinical data from Dice Therapeutics (DICE) . The results didn't disappoint them. The company's lead drug candidate, DC-806, aced a small phase 1 study focused on psoriasis. No development-derailing side effects for any dose levels tested occurred. And although the clinical trial...
