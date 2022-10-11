ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Benzinga

Rebound In COVID-19 Symptoms After Pfizer's Antiviral Pill Might Be Due To Stronger Immune Response

Reports are circulating related to recurring COVID-19 symptoms after completing treatment and experiencing improvement after Pfizer Inc's PFE COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid. President Joe Biden and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci both experienced a COVID rebound after taking Paxlovid. The U.S. government researchers have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Company of the Year 2022: Pfizer – Building on COVID-19

The pharmaceutical giant, still riding high on the sales of Comirnaty and Paxlovid, is looking to a future of innovative oncology drugs and vaccines based on mRNA technology. All figures are in millions of dollars, except EPS. Best-selling products. All sales are in millions of dollars. Comirnaty = Direct sales...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Zacks.com

Moderna (MRNA) Up After Merck Exercises Option for Cancer Jab

MRNA - Free Report) were up 8.3% on Oct 12 after management announced that partner Merck (. MRK - Free Report) exercised an option under an existing collaboration agreement. Per the agreement, the companies will jointly develop and commercialize Moderna’s personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) candidate, mRNA-4157/V940. In consideration for...
HEALTH
Zacks.com

VBI Vaccine (VBIV) Inks Deal With Agenus for Brain Cancer Study

VBI Vaccines (. VBIV - Free Report) stock increased almost 7% on Oct 12 after the company announced a collaboration with Agenus Inc (. AGEN - Free Report) to evaluate its cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic, VBI-1901 in combination with Agenus’ anti-PD-1 therapy balstilimab for primary glioblastoma (GBM) Shares of VBI...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Associated Press

Edgewise Therapeutics Announces Positive 6-Month Interim Results from the ARCH Open Label Study of EDG-5506 in Adults with Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD)

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for the treatment of rare muscle disorders, announced today positive 6-month interim results from the ongoing ARCH study, an open label, single-center study assessing the safety, tolerability, impact on muscle damage biomarkers, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of EDG-5506 in adults with BMD. EDG-5506 is an investigational orally administered small molecule myosin modulator designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and BMD. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005743/en/ Figure 1. NSAA and NSAD Durable Improvements Observed Over 6 months of EDG-5506 Relative to Natural History (Graphic: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels

Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Mediterranean diet improves immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma

Eating a Mediterranean diet rich in fiber, mono-unsaturated fatty acids and polyphenols, has been associated with improved immunotherapy response rates and progression-free survival in advanced melanoma patients, a new study presented today at UEG Week 2022 has found. Experts anticipate that the diet will play an important role in the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
streetwisereports.com

Biopharma Co. Partners With Merck for Combo Drug Trial

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX:NASDAQ) entered a partnership with Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK:NYSE) to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination treatment of Compass' CTX-471 plus Merck's Keytruda in a subpopulation of patients with certain metastatic or locally advanced cancers, reported H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Dr. Joseph Pantginis in an October 11, 2022 research note. CTX-471 is a monoclonal antibody targeting CD137.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cancernetwork.com

Optimal Sequencing of Immunotherapy Followed by BRAK/MEK Inhibitor Identified in BRAF+ Advanced Melanoma

Findings from the phase 3 DREAMseq trial indicated that the best course of treatment for individuals diagnosed with advanced BRAF-mutated melanoma is first-line nivolumab/ipilimumab, with BRAF/MEK inhibitors used in later-line settings. Treatment with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) in the first-line and BRAF/MEK inhibitors in subsequent lines appears to be...
CANCER
TheStreet

Dice Therapeutics Aces Psoriasis Study and Stock Surges. What's Next?

Investors for months were anxiously awaiting the first-ever clinical data from Dice Therapeutics (DICE) . The results didn't disappoint them. The company's lead drug candidate, DC-806, aced a small phase 1 study focused on psoriasis. No development-derailing side effects for any dose levels tested occurred. And although the clinical trial...
ECONOMY

