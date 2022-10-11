Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium free games announced for October 2022
PlayStation Plus' Essential free games for October 2022 are already available, and now Sony has announced what games Extra and Premium subscribers can get access to later this month, on October 18. The middle tier, PS Plus Extra, is the one that gives players access to a large library of...
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
dotesports.com
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
notebookcheck.net
Nintendo Switch Update 15.0.0 now available with multiple changes
In addition to what Nintendo labels as "general system stability improvements" and delivers with each system update, the firmware update 15.0.0 for the brand's portable gaming console also allows users to take screenshots when using the Nintendo Switch Online application. Sadly, there are no other major changes. Released worldwide over...
techaiapp.com
Steam’s Revamped Mobile App With QR-Code Login, New User Interface Now Available to Download on Android, iOS
Steam’s revamped mobile app is now available to download on Android and iOS. Following a few months of public beta testing, Valve has finally dropped an official update, bringing a new user interface, and a slew of features, ranging from QR-code sign-in, customisable tabs, and smarter notifications. You can also make use of the ‘Approve’/ ‘Deny’ prompt on the app, instead of entering a Steam Guard code — like OTP — for signing in to a different system. The Steam mobile app beta first rolled out in August, adding a bottom navigation screen panel that makes switching between pages a breeze.
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Sony and Microsoft spend millions every month with no direct return to keep gaming subscribers happy
In context: In the current generation of console wars, a lot is riding on Sony's and Xbox's subscription services, maybe even more than ever. This supposition is supported by both companies recently restructuring PlayStation Plus and Game Pass. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reinforces this notion.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Xbox believes PlayStation will remain on top after Activision deal
After the ink dries on the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft reckons that Sony and Nintendo will still rule the roost when it comes to "traditional gaming." Based on what figures or statements? We just don't know. On its own website, Microsoft has outlined the positives of the oncoming acquisition for players, developers, and the industry as a whole, noting that customers will have more options with their purchasing power. Moreover, developers will benefit from "better revenue and fair marketplace rules through our app store principles" and the space within which games are marketed and promoted will become fairer, especially for those on mobile. It mentions that there will "greater competition in traditional gaming, where Sony and Nintendo will remain the biggest," but we're not sure what that is specifically referring to.
30 Best PS4 games to play right now
The best PS4 games you can play, from God of War to Spider-Man and everything in between
dotesports.com
New information suggests Xbox Game Pass generated around $3 billion for Microsoft on consoles in 2021
Microsoft is still hard at work making sure that its Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through, with international regulatory agencies combing through the company’s finances. Because of this, new details about Microsoft and Xbox’s programs have been found and they point to some success with the Game Pass services.
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
CD Projekt is helping Stadia players rescue their Cyberpunk 2077 save files from annihilation
Stadia saves will now work with other platforms, but you'll have to put a little effort into making it happen.
The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games
THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
Starfield on PS4 or PS5 isn't happening, sorry
Is Starfield on PS5 or PS4? Xbox and Bethesda are clear: no
IGN
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Best Xbox Deals
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is live now, and it lasts until October 12. While lots of items were discounted yesterday, today the sale begins in earnest, and if you are an average Xbox enjoyer (like I am), all the better. The Prime Early Access sale has tons of deals on Xbox games (both digital and physical), Xbox Series expansion cards, controllers, & more.
techunwrapped.com
GeForce RTX 4080 and 4090: the first DLSS 3.0 compatible games arrive this week
With the RTX 4000, Nvidia’s latest GPUs under the new Ada Lovelace architecture, the green team has also launched the new generation of DLSS, its famous super-sampling technology. However, the manufacturer has just confirmed the arrival of the first compatible games this week. At GTC 2022, Nvidia as promised...
NME
‘Warzone Mobile’ release date, map and latest news
Warzone Mobile was recently revealed during a COD NEXT presentation. It looks set to offer a condensed Call of Duty experience, and allows players to drop into classic Verdansk. Now that we know roughly when the game will launch, we can start to collect everything we know about it so far.
techaiapp.com
Windows 11 22H2 bug breaks Windows Hello security feature
Windows 11’s first big update (22H2) has run into further trouble, this time related to Windows Hello logins. As Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 22H2 update is being blocked from some PCs due to compatibility issues with the security feature, namely that the upgrade breaks Windows Hello. Apparently the gremlin in the works doesn’t just affect biometric logins – like the webcam using facial recognition – but also PIN entry.
