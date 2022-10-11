ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Rolling Stone

She Wanted An Abortion. Now The Embryo Is Suing Her Doctors

Four years ago in Arizona, a woman had an abortion. She was not ambivalent about the decision: She was upset to learn she was pregnant, scared of giving birth, and did not want — and she had never wanted — children. Even so, Arizona law requires a pregnant person absorb a litany of information before terminating: medical information (like the risks associated with the procedure), and legal information (like the fact that the father would be liable for child support if she carried the pregnancy to term). In Arizona, a person must sign a consent form officially acknowledging receipt...
Maya Devi

The mysterious village where all babies born are girls

The residents of a small village in the Dominican Republic have left the outside world astounded with its mysterious characteristic. All children born in this village are girls until some of them hit puberty and develop male external reproductive organs.
ABC News

Nurse who cared for baby for 6 months in NICU named his godmother

Carly Miller, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse in Texas, spent six months by the side of one of her most critically ill patients, a baby named Conrad. Now Miller, 27, a nurse at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, gets to spend the rest of Conrad's life by his side as his godmother.
Upworthy

Supportive husband leaves heartwarming notes on pregnancy tests for partner battling infertility

Little is spoken about the far-reaching effects infertility can have on a person's life. From affecting their relationship with family and friends to negatively impacting a couple's sexual and emotional well-being and putting them under a lot of financial strain when pursuing treatment, infertility can be very stressful for those who want biological children. Reddit user killaqueenmac recently gave members of the r/MadeMeSmile community a brief glimpse of what it's like for individuals battling infertility when they shared a heartwarming post about how their husband has supported them through this stressful journey.
techaiapp.com

How to Overcome Ankylosing Spondylitis

I was diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in 1994 when I was 12 years old. It’s becoming more common to diagnose younger people as doctors get familiar with AS. But there weren’t a whole lot of options available back then, so I left it untreated for a long time.
WBUR

Millions of pregnant people in the U.S. live in maternity care deserts

At this moment, millions of pregnant people don't have access to healthcare that would help them safely deliver their babies. Here & Now's Robin Young hears about the growing number of maternity deserts from Theresa Gaffney, a multimedia producer with our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

