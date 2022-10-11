Read full article on original website
The Renault Nissan empire once held together by fugitive Carlos Ghosn may slowly be unraveling
Ahead of a key Renault strategy update next month, Nissan is pressing its controlling shareholder to finally sell most of its 43% stake back to the Japanese carmaker.
Jalopnik
Nissan to Offer Pay-as-You-Go Lease Options for Buyers
Nissan is rolling out a new lease option for buyers of certain models. Automotive News reports that Nissan’s finance arm, NMAC (Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation) has introduced a new low-mileage lease program that customers can add more miles to if they need. Called SignatureFLEX, the leases start at 5,000...
Mercedes-Benz Boss Says Luxury Cars Will Be The First To Go Fully Electric
Electric vehicles are growing in popularity, even here in the United States where many remain reticent to make the switch from ICE-powered vehicles. But several hindrances are in the way, the biggest of them being cost. Even the cheapest EVs can't be considered affordable; the modest Nissan Leaf is priced at $28,040.
msn.com
Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) closed 7.3% lower on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, heightening investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its 2023 production target.
Porsche Becomes Europe’s Most Valuable Automaker Ahead Of Volkswagen
Porsche launched its Initial Public Offering on the German Stock Exchange late last month. It was one of Europe’s biggest ever, and it’s proving quite successful for the automaker. Yesterday, Porsche passed Volkswagen as Europe’s most valuable automaker. On Thursday, Porsche shares rose to 93 euros ($90.56...
Zacks.com
SONY Establishes Mobility Business Joint Venture With Honda
SONY - Free Report) recently announced that it has established its earlier announced joint venture with Honda Motor Co., Ltd — Sony Honda Mobility Inc. Both the companies had signed a joint venture agreement to establish Sony Honda Mobility to build high-value-added electric vehicles (EVs) in June 2022. Through...
Road & Track
The Ariya Is Nissan’s Most Compelling SUV in Ages
For Nissan, the Ariya is a big deal. It's the centerpiece of its reinvention, with the automaker seeking greater profits from more exciting models. It's also another entry into the hottest segment of the moment—the mid-size, electric crossover. With that comes competition from just about everyone else, so Nissan has to get this one right. For the most part, it did. There's some evidence that Nissan doesn't have the R&D budget of other large automakers, yet Z aside, this is the most appealing new product from the Japanese company in some time.
electrek.co
Toyota exec equates 300K hybrids sold to 90K electric vehicles while heatedly defending company’s EV plans
Toyota can’t seem to grasp why it’s being criticized for its lack of progress in fully electric vehicles. The Japanese automaker is making headlines Wednesday after an executive went off on a tangent defending Toyota’s carbon reduction efforts and future EV plans – the frustration comes as Toyota has come under fire for not going all in on electric vehicles.
msn.com
Sony Honda to Make Premium EVs in North America From 2025
(Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. and Honda Motor Co. will target the premium electric vehicle market through their joint mobility venture in 2025, as the two try to gain ground in a field already crowded by earlier entrants such as Tesla Inc. Most Read from Bloomberg. Sony Honda Mobility Inc....
motor1.com
Renault and Nissan are reevaluating their longstanding alliance
Renault and Nissan entered a deep partnership they called an alliance in 1999, and it worked fairly well until 2018 when its then CEO Carlos Ghosn was placed under arrest in Japan in 2018, then it was followed by the pandemic. Now it looks like the Alliance could be facing its biggest shake-up since 2018, given that Renault is looking to split its internal combustion-engined and electric sides of the business.
msn.com
VW may lean on Magna to develop Scout revival
Volkswagen’s announcement that the Scout brand was returning kicked the rumor mills into high gear. We’ve seen drawings and heard endless speculation, and now we’re getting into rumors about how the vehicles will actually come to life. Inside EVs Germany found a report from Automobilwoche (the country’s version of Automotive News) stating that Volkswagen is in talks with Magna International to build the new line of off-road EVs.
Zacks.com
Shell (SHEL) Grants EPC Service Contract to Malaysia's MMHE
SHEL - Free Report) recently awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) service contract to the Malaysian shipbuilding and heavy engineering industries company — Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (“MMHE”). The contract has been awarded for an offshore platform of the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project situated off the coast of the Malaysian state of Sarawak.
Electric vehicles just 3.39% of new Australian car sales despite sharp increase, report says
New electric vehicle sales within Australia have increased by 65% in 2022 but uptake still lags far behind other countries. Electric cars now represent 3.39% of all new car sales in Australia according to the latest State of Electric Vehicles report by the Electric Vehicle Council, but the figures pale against those in other nations such as the UK, where one in five new cars are electric.
MotorTrend Magazine
Hyundai Talks About Its Future Software-Defined Vehicles
In case you haven't noticed lately, we're all in the middle of a massive transitional phase. Due to a combination of social outcry, upcoming legislation, dwindling resources, and climate change, the automotive industry is making a shift toward electrified vehicles at a rapid rate. What may be taken for granted is the fact that EVs represent more than just lower emissions or the need for an updated infrastructure.
MotorAuthority
2023 Infiniti QX80 adds minor tech updates
Infiniti's QX80 flagship sails into the 2023 model year with only minor updates, plus a slightly higher starting price. The 2023 Infiniti QX80 is already at dealerships and is priced to start at $74,395, including a $1,695 destination charge. That's up $2,400 from the previous year. Updates made to the...
MotorAuthority
2024 Polestar 3, Sony Honda Mobility, Alpine Alpenglow concept: Today's Car News
The Polestar 3 has finally landed, bringing with it clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp. The vehicle is Polestar's first SUV, and it will also be Polestar's first vehicle built in the U.S., with production to start in mid-2024 at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina.
theevreport.com
Mitsubishi Motors Announces Trim-By-Trim Pricing For All-New 2023 Outlander PHEV
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) announced detailed pricing for its all-new flagship, the 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), which will be in showrooms starting in November. The Outlander PHEV is the world’s best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV, and the all-new Outlander PHEV combines everything...
