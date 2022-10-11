Read full article on original website
oathkeeper
1d ago
these communities need to start telling on these ppl instead of ignoring and then whining about being victims. that bs snitches get stitches philosophy is the core problem. they are their own worst enemy. that and superficial consumerism, trying to keep up with the jones' with bling or name brands as a sign of wealth, while condemning high ciditty when someone tries to actually get educated to earn $ legally.
2
kentuckytoday.com
Lexington preparing for cold weather and homeless
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – With cold weather on the way, the city of Lexington is getting prepared to help people living on the streets avoid freezing temperatures, including more capacity at most of the homeless shelters. “We work hard to ensure everyone on the streets can get inside when...
fox56news.com
Nicholasville resident concerned after Pride flag vandalized
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — People in Nicholasville said they want answers after police said a minor intentionally damaged a Pride flag. A member of the LGBTQ community is questioning why someone would damage the flag. Some are now left with fears they could be the next victim of a Pride flag vandalism.
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
WKYT 27
City, state officials cut ribbon for Lexington’s Town Branch Commons Trail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State and local leaders celebrated a major project in Lexington. Thursday morning, Governor Andy Beshear joined Mayor Linda Gorton, Congressman Andy Barr and Transportation Secretary Jim Gray to officially open the Town Branch Commons Trail. The ribbon-cutting was held on the trail near The Met, on...
fox56news.com
Fayette County Coroner reflects on the job and violent year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a rough year so far in Lexington as the city hits 37 homicides. That was the total number of homicides in 2021. For law enforcement and first responders who are first on the scene, a year like this can really take a toll on them.
WTVQ
Surviving Onward Sessions for homicide victims’ families begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police Department’s Victim Advocates will begin hosting Surviving Onward Session for homicide victims’ families every Tuesday night through mid-November. The SOS, which began Oct. 11 and will run to Nov. 15, is for families who have lost loved ones to homicides or...
WTVQ
Lexington elementary school surprised with over 700 packages of Lunchables
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A comical TikTok from a Lexington principal about the struggles of opening Lunchables for his students caught the attention of the Lunchables team — and they sent him some (or 725, to be exact) items that should…eventually help. Veteran educator Gerry Brooks posted...
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims attend Kentucky Rising benefit concert
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday night, Eastern Kentucky flood victims were set to take in a special benefit concert that will help people affected by the historic flooding. It’s called “Kentucky Rising” and it took place at Rupp Arena we were on the scene to talk to flood victims who were in attendance.
WKYT 27
School board discusses impact of nationwide Adderall shortage on FCPS students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a nationwide shortage of the frequently used ADHD medicine Adderall. The Fayette County School Board discussed the situation during its meeting Monday night. Boardmember Stephanie Spires alerted school board lobbyists about the shortage of meds for students diagnosed with ADHD, ”I have talked with...
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
WKYT 27
Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s all overwhelming and crazy. I mean to even think I would be having this interview because of the story going on.”. That’s because just 20 weeks ago, 46-year-old Emily Presley was completely healthy. A STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School, wife to Jeff Presley, and mother to 13-year-old Jackson and 16-year-old Ella. In May, Presley came down with what she thought was a cold. A few days later, she knew something was really wrong.
WKYT 27
‘It was just emotional’: Kentucky Rising raises more than $2.5 million for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are still talking about Tuesday night’s sold out Kentucky Rising concert. The show was headlined by Johnson County native Chris Stapleton and featured fellow eastern Kentuckians Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers. It was organized by Stapleton after the July floods. Eastern Kentucky artists Ricky...
wnewsj.com
The kindness and the anger
My wife, Brenda, and I were driving on Leestown Road in Lexington, Kentucky when we saw a large green sign with an arrow pointing to the Blackburn Correctional Complex, a 90-day, pre-release, male-only correctional unit. Brenda casually mentioned she had once worked inside those prison walls. She said in her...
WKYT 27
Drawing set for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is here!. Thursday is the day one lucky winner is going to get to call the amazing new home on Buttermilk Road home. The drawing will be held live (watch above) during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Drawing set for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
Ring video of Halloween decoration vandalism suspects. Nicholasville police say they need your help in identifying a vandalism suspect. City, state officials cut ribbon for Lexington’s Town Branch Commons Trail. Updated: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. City, state officials cut ribbon for Lexington’s Town Branch Commons Trail...
WTVQ
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS) — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered...
WUKY
Time is running out to check your Kentucky voter registration and hear directly from local candidates
In order to vote in the upcoming general election, which is about a month away, Kentuckians will need to make sure they are properly registered, and the deadline is fast approaching. Registrations must be complete by 4 PM Eastern time on Tuesday, October 11. The website to visit is govoteky.com.
WKYT 27
Montgomery Co. family calls for change in honor of road worker killed on the job
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County family and friends are calling for change after a loved one was killed while on the job. Allen Congleton’s fiancé Sarah Williams says he originally took a job in road construction to support his family. “On the back of his...
WKYT 27
Lexington changing leaf disposal this year due to staffing, equipment shortages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are growing colder, and the annual task of disposing of falling leaves is here. The Urban County Council voted Tuesday to change vacuum leaf disposal and recommend optional services this year because of a shortage of staff and equipment. “Vacuuming is a personnel- and resource-intensive...
WKYT 27
Police investigating vandalism of Halloween decorations in Kentucky town
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police say they need your help in identifying a vandalism suspect. Officials say that the suspects have been destroying Halloween decorations. Residents tell us there have been a couple of different neighborhoods that were hit. The Burley Ridge neighborhood and the Southbrook neighborhood. One woman...
