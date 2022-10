The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E in York Township Thursday at 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on County Road 10 driven by Baylor Barnum, age 21 of Louisville, Kentucky. A 2015 Jeep SUV was eastbound on County Road E, and was driven by Jasmine Torbet, age 36 of Wauseon.

WAUSEON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO