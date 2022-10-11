Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills just ended this mind-blowing Patrick Mahomes gambling streak
It’s Wednesday. There was no football last night, and yet Patrick Mahomes is somehow still blowing minds. That’s because the Buffalo Bills opened as road favorites for their huge tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, snapping this almost unthinkable streak. Check it out. It’s hard to...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Has Message For Chiefs Fans
Despite being down as much as 17 points on Monday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs mounted a comeback to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the Chiefs' win over the Raiders, Mahomes' mother Randi posted a positive message on Twitter for the rest of the fan base.
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF refs after bad call against Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF referees for pass interference call in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. Brittany Mahomes is a die-hard Chiefs fan and she’s not going to let the Monday Night Football referees get away with any funny business. “That call was TRASH,” Brittany tweeted at...
Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
Rare Photo Of Jim Kelly Holding A Young Josh Allen
It’s no secret that Jim Kelly is Buffalo royalty, and in the eyes of Bills Mafia members around the world, Kelly is King. After being named to five pro-bowls and receiving first-team All Pro honors in 1991, Kelly became known as one of the best players that have ever worn a Buffalo Bills uniform. He is one of three players to ever have his number retired by the Bills organization, but there is one quarterback who is making strides to be remembered in the same way.
Yes, Chiefs-Bills play on Sunday afternoon, but it’ll be a nationally televised game
It’s not under the lights at Arrowhead Stadium, but this is still a significant Chiefs game and that’s how the network is treating it.
Buffalo Bills Sign a Wide Receiver on Tuesday
The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge of the season so far and likely he biggest challenge of the 2022 regular season. The Bills will play at the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is 4:25. The Bills are hoping to get players back for this...
New food for Chiefs fans at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night
Kansas City Chiefs fans have new food to try on every level at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of Monday Night Football's game aginst the Raiders.
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs top Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday night thriller
Here are the highlights from the “Monday Night Football” matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Historic Patrick Mahomes streak is over ahead of heavyweight Chiefs-Bills showdown
Ever since Patrick Mahomes took the reins of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, they’ve become one of the juggernauts of the NFL. But with the rise of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, competition has emerged among the AFC’s elite. For the first time ever, Mahomes’s Chiefs will...
New Stadium Delayed For The Buffalo Bills?
The Buffalo Bills are getting a new stadium, but some legal issues may throw a wrench in that plan. Right now, Western New York is pretty excited about the Bills. They're at the top of the AFC East and are currently still Super Bowl favorites. They look like they could be pretty good for years to come. and they have a brand new stadium coming soon.
Angle of Josh Allen’s 98-Yard TD Throw Becomes Internet Sensation
Sometimes it's easy to take for granted the incredible skill of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. If you watch most other NFL games, especially this season, you see some pretty bad football and quarterback play that is less than stellar. For Bills fans, most weeks we are treated to crazy...
New York Women Are Furious At NFL Analyst’s Sexist Comments
A famous NFL analyst is getting slammed on Twitter after his sexist comments during Monday night football. The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, and one of the commentators is facing harsh criticism for his controversial comments. Troy Aikman is a commentator that is...
Buffalo Bills Players Make Fun of James Cook’s Instagram Ad Post
The Buffalo Bills are so lovable because they're not only the best team in the NFL right now, but because of how awesome they are off the field. The Bills players support one another and support the Buffalo community. It's a special connection between a team and a region that is not matched in professional sports.
Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback
Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday. Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.
Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres
After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
Cowherd’s Josh Allen Comeback Comments Are Wrong; Bills Fans Mad
When it comes to sports talk, it can can pretty heated. If you decide to post your thoughts on your favorite team on social media, especially platforms such as Twitter, Instagram or TikTok, you should be prepared to face replies rival fans. It's been that way for a long time...
Bills Likely to Host AFC Title Game With Win on Sunday [TWEET]
The Buffalo Bills play their most important and arguably, toughest regular season game in 2022 this Sunday. The Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at 4:25 pm. This will be the fifth time since the 2020 regular season the Bills have played the...
Tre’Davious White is Officially Back for The Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills have been bit by the injury bug this season and even dating back to the end of the 2021 season, losing cornerback Tre'Davious White to a torn ACL on Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints. The Bills have battled through other key injuries but are still 4-1...
The Bills Prove to the Dolphins That Ping Pong Isn’t the Problem
What a difference that three weeks makes. Back in week 3, the Buffalo Bills were dealing with a laundry list of injuries against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bills lost a close game against the Dolphins and Miami claimed the top spot in the AFC East at 3-0, while Buffalo was 2-1. The Bills outgained the Dolphins by 280 yards but in the intense South Florida heat, the Dolphins pulled off the victory.
