Kansas City, MO

Chiefs vs Bills: Prediction and odds Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Buffalo Bills are headed to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Sunday for the fifth time with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as quarterbacks. Over the past two years, the Chiefs and Bills have faced off in a regular season game and wound up playing one another in the playoffs as well. There has never been a shortage of fireworks, and we can only expect more of the same for Sunday afternoon.
Rare Photo Of Jim Kelly Holding A Young Josh Allen

It’s no secret that Jim Kelly is Buffalo royalty, and in the eyes of Bills Mafia members around the world, Kelly is King. After being named to five pro-bowls and receiving first-team All Pro honors in 1991, Kelly became known as one of the best players that have ever worn a Buffalo Bills uniform. He is one of three players to ever have his number retired by the Bills organization, but there is one quarterback who is making strides to be remembered in the same way.
Buffalo Bills Sign a Wide Receiver on Tuesday

The Buffalo Bills will face their biggest challenge of the season so far and likely he biggest challenge of the 2022 regular season. The Bills will play at the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is 4:25. The Bills are hoping to get players back for this...
New Stadium Delayed For The Buffalo Bills?

The Buffalo Bills are getting a new stadium, but some legal issues may throw a wrench in that plan. Right now, Western New York is pretty excited about the Bills. They're at the top of the AFC East and are currently still Super Bowl favorites. They look like they could be pretty good for years to come. and they have a brand new stadium coming soon.
Bill Belichick Asked To Name Patriots Starting Quarterback

Bill Belichick is notorious for keeping his cards close to the chest — and he furthered that reputation when asked about his Week 6 starting quarterback on Wednesday. Mac Jones is questionable to suit up as he continues to deal with the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3.
Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres

After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
The Bills Prove to the Dolphins That Ping Pong Isn’t the Problem

What a difference that three weeks makes. Back in week 3, the Buffalo Bills were dealing with a laundry list of injuries against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Bills lost a close game against the Dolphins and Miami claimed the top spot in the AFC East at 3-0, while Buffalo was 2-1. The Bills outgained the Dolphins by 280 yards but in the intense South Florida heat, the Dolphins pulled off the victory.
